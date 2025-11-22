×
WWE NXT Wrestler Makes In Ring Comeback After Lengthy Absence

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 22, 2025
Malik Blade has officially resumed in-ring competition after being sidelined for more than a year.

Blade had been recovering from a torn ACL suffered in November 2024, an injury that removed him from action throughout the past season. His return took place at an NXT live event on Friday night in Bartow, Florida, where he stepped back into singles competition against Aigle Blanc. Although he came up short in the match, the appearance marked his first bout since an NXT Level Up taping on October 15, 2024, giving fans a long-awaited look at his comeback.

After the event, Blade acknowledged his return with a celebratory message online, reacting to coverage of his match by posting, “We are so back !” which drew supportive messages from fans pleased to see him competing again.

Below are the full results from Friday’s NXT house show in Bartow:

• Jaida Parker defeated Nikkita Lyons

• Layla Diggs and Masyn Holiday defeated Bayley Humphrey and Skylar Raye

• Mike Derudder defeated Aaron Fara

• Zena Sterling defeated Sirena Linton

• Brooks Jensen and Lexis King defeated Nathan Angel and Tate Wilder

• Charlie Dempsey defeated Shady Elnahas

• OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) defeated Dante Chen and Zozaya

• Aigle Blanc defeated Malik Blade

• Kendal Grey, Wren Sinclair and Zaria defeated Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne and Lainey Reid)

