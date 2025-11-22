Steven Borden Secures Win Over Kieran Gray In Washington Hall Debut

Steven Borden added a major milestone to his growing career when he secured his first singles victory on Friday night. Competing for Defy at Washington Hall, he faced fellow Darby Allin trainee Kieran Gray and came away with a decisive win that had the crowd chanting ‘please come back’ once the match concluded.

This marks another step in Borden’s early journey. He had his very first match in October, appearing in a unique setting as he teamed with JD Drake to face Darby Allin and Killer Kross during an art exhibition in New York City featuring work by Raymond Pettibon and Charlie Ramone. That early showing introduced him to fans in an unconventional environment, but Friday’s bout allowed him to stand entirely on his own.

Darby Allin recently commented on Borden’s potential during an interview with Ariel Helwani. When asked about how far Borden could go, Allin made his confidence clear. “As far as he wants to take it , as far as he wants to take it,” Allin said.

Borden also played a memorable role earlier in the year when he appeared in his father’s retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024. Dressed as the Wolfpac version of Sting, he entered alongside his brother Garrett, who portrayed the Surfer Sting persona. In that final match, Sting joined forces with Allin to defeat The Young Bucks and retain the AEW Tag Team titles before stepping away from the ring for good.

Steven Borden won his DEFY Wrestling debut match and received a "Please Come Back" chant afterwards. #DEFYAEON pic.twitter.com/6HaNW9bWU7 , PWPonderings (@pwponderings) November 22, 2025

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.