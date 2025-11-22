AEW Dynamite Audience Falls Ahead Of Full Gear

Wednesday’s Full Gear go home edition of AEW Dynamite brought in 491,000 viewers on TBS, marking an 18.2 percent drop from the previous week and giving the show its lowest audience since late October. The broadcast landed at the end of a busy stretch for AEW as the promotion prepared for its annual pay per view.

A one hour edition of AEW Collision aired directly after Dynamite and drew 322,000 viewers. This figure represented a 19.5 percent decrease from the last time Collision aired in the same slot and was the lowest return for a Wednesday presentation of the show.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Dynamite posted a 0.10 rating. While the number reflected a 33.3 percent drop from last week, it still ranked as the second strongest Dynamite rating in that category since mid October. Collision delivered a 0.07 rating in the same demo, down 36.4 percent from its last Wednesday appearance. Dynamite placed ninth on the cable charts for the night and Collision finished eighteenth.

Retention between the main show and the bonus hour settled at 65.6 percent in total viewers and 70 percent in the 18 to 49 demo. Both figures declined from last month when retention reached 74.9 percent and 100 percent respectively.

When measured against the same week last year using the previous Nielsen system, overall Dynamite viewership dipped by 23.3 percent and the 18 to 49 rating fell by 50 percent. This year’s totals do not factor in HBO Max viewing.

