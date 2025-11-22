AEW Dynamite Results - November 19th, 2025

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ...

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with this week's combined AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision show at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

On tap for tonight's show is Kenny Omega's return, Mercedes Mone (Interim) vs. Red Velvet (c) for the ROH Women's TV title, Hangman Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata, Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir vs. TayJay and Alex Windsor & Riho vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women's World Tag-Team title tournament, as well as Double Jeopardy match with Kazuchika Okada (AEW Unified) vs. Mascara Dorada (CMLL World Trios).

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision results from Wednesday, November 19, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-11pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE & COLLISION RESULTS (NOVEMBER 19, 2025): BOSTON, MA.

The usual opening theme song and accompanying intro video airs to get us started. We then shoot live inside Agganis Arena in Boston, MA., where Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Bryan Danielson welcome us to the show on commentary.

No. 1 Spot In Casino Gauntlet At AEW Full Gear

Bobby Lashley vs. Ricochet

We hear the familiar sounds of the best theme in the business from there, as The Hurt Syndicate tune plays to bring out "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley for the opening contest. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The entrance tune for his opponent plays and out next comes Ricochet.

Before the bell, Ricochet gets on the microphone to cut a heel promo. He talks about the only thing good coming from Boston is his wife, who he greets in the crowd. He brings up Ariel Helwani's interview with Tony Khan and says he's surprised MVP's old-looking self wasn't brought up. He vows to become inaugural AEW National Champion.

Fans chant "Shut the f**k up!" at him. He says when he wins the title, fans will have to respect him. He dabs up The Gates of Agony at ringside and continues to drone on, just when you think he's done every time. Literally 3-5 times in a row. Eventually Lashley snatches him up and throws him out of the ring as he screams into the mic.

Ricochet crashes and burns on The Gates of Agony at ringside. Lashley goes out after him and runs over him on the floor. He does the same to Bishop Kaun. He then runs through Toa Liona, knocking him over the timekeepers table. Lashley re-enters the ring and charges at Ricochet, but runs shoulder-first into the ring post.

We see Ricochet take over from there, hitting some big high-flying spots for a close two-count. He goes to the well one-too many times, and Lashley avoids a Ricochet leap off the top. Ricochet yanks the referee in front of him as Lashley comes after him. Ricochet kicks at Lashley's brace-covered knee.

Lashley avoids a spear-gun attempt from Ricochet and then proceeds to hoist him up and Donkey Kong him into the mat. He hits the ropes and sprints through Ricochet with a spear. He follows up with an immediate cover to score the quick-and-easy pin. He now enters number one in the Casino Gauntlet for the AEW National title at Full Gear.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

The Young Bucks & Josh Alexander vs. SkyFlight

We see Samoa Joe backstage with Katsuyori Shibata. He cuts a promo for him about how he's gonna beat up Hangman Page later tonight. Shibata then finishes by mumbling something menacing-sounding in Japanese. We then move on to Renee Paquette, who talks with a still-dejected Young Bucks.

In comes a chirpy Don Callis looking to boost their mood. He tells Paquette they'll give the answer about joining The Don Callis Family tonight. He then tells the Bucks he'll do an over-the-top ring introduction for them again. Off they go as he does exactly that.

"The Dapper Yapper" then takes over on the stick, as Justin Roberts introduces Josh Alexander, who comes out to the ring accompanied by Don Callis. He settles in his corner with the Bucks and they await the arrival of their opposition. Out together comes SkyFlight trio Top Flight and Scorpio Sky.

Callis joins the gang on commentary for this one, as Darius and Dante Martin hit the ring with Sky. Leila Grey is in their corner at ringside. Callis hypes up the big answer for the Bucks after this match. "You're gonna see some history," he vows. The bell sounds and Nick Jackson and Dante Martin kick things off for their respective teams.

We see some quick tags in the SkyFlight corner as they take the incoming Matt to his limit, only for Nick to get some momentum on his side. This ends in chaos as Scorpio sends Matt and Nick to the outside, but gets caught by Alexander for a baseball slide.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see an argument between Matt and Alexander, and things start to break down…leading to a roll up that gets Scorpio a near-fall.

Darius gets the tag and takes Josh off his game before landing on the Bucks with a dive to the outside. Back in and he gets the drop on Alexander for a two count. Blind tag by Dante before Top Flight double-teams Alexander in the corner, sending him crashing to the mat with a modified Blockbuster for a two-count.

The Bucks get involved now, looking for a BTE Trigger, but Dante breaks free and sends them to the outside for a dive onto the floor. He leaps back into the ring for a cross body on Alexander, but only gets a two before Josh kicks out. Alexander counters out of a sunset flip.

He grabs Dante’s boot for an ankle lock before being sent out of the ring. The Bucks get involved once more with a TK Driver, before Josh shoves them away, clenching the ankle lock once more to force a submission. And just like that, the Bucks and Alexander get the win.

Winners: The Young Bucks & Josh Alexander

Don Callis Vows To Make History ...

Callis gets in the ring and says it's time to make history. He tells The Bucks to announce for these people that they're joining The Don Callis Family. The crowd boos. Callis tells them not to listen to these people. He tells them again to announce it.

They say nothing. Callis reminds the Bucks that AEW can be a dangerous place. Before he can say much more, Kenny Omega's theme hits and the crowd explodes. "The Cleaner" runs down and brawls with The Don Callis Family. They overwhelm him and hold him down as The Bucks watch.

Callis tells the Bucks they don't have to say or do anything. They just have to grab Omega and give him the BTE Trigger. The Bucks hesitate and look around. They get in position to do it, but before they can, Jurassic Express' theme hits. They come out and run off The Don Callis Family with a snow shovel.

No. 2 Spot In Casino Gauntlet At AEW Full Gear

Shelton Benjamin vs. 'Speedball' Mike Bailey

Backstage, we hear from Babes of Wrath ahead of their semifinal match against the Sisters of Sin. Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron briefly address the women’s Blood & Guts match from last week before focusing on the match ahead.

From there, we head back to the commentary area, where Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Bryan Danielson offer kind words for the late Bob Caudle. A special in memory of graphic is shown. Back live, the best theme in wrestling hits for the second time this evening and out comes Shelton Benjamin.

"The Standard of Excellence" settles inside the ring for the match to determine the number two spot in the Casino Gauntlet for the AEW National Championship at the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view this coming Saturday night. 'Speedball' Mike Bailey comes out next. The bell sounds and off we go.

Benjamin is sent to the corner for a chop that barely fazes him, only to take a flurry of kicks instead! He sends Speedball to the outside, leaving close behind to send him to the ring post. Bailey turns things around, going after the arm of Benjamin.

He counters and sends him into the barricade to get back into it. He brings Bailey back into the ring, but Speedball counters for a near-fall. He goes for a La Magistral but Shelton kicks out at two, only to take an armbar before rolling out of it.

He gets sent over the top but lands on the apron, only to take a foot to the face sending him to the floor…before Bailey goes for a dive on the outside! No! Shelton catches him, slamming Speedball down hard. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Benjamin send Bailey to the mat for a two count. Mike fights to his feet but is sent to the corner by Shelton, who takes a foot to the face and a missile dropkick by Speedball. Bailey continues the flurry of offense into a shooting star press on the mat.

He only gets a near-fall for his effort. Bailey with some more kicks as Benjamin gets to his feet, absorbing the punishment before Bailey catches him with a flying armbar. Benjamin powers back to his feet, hoisting Speedball up as both men go over the top rope to the outside.

The ref begins the count as Shelton gets to his feet first, only to be pulled away by Bailey. The two go at it outside, before Bailey lands a hurricanrana to send Shelton’s head into the barricade before sending him to the floor. The count has restarted at this point as Bailey slides back into the ring.

The count reaches nine when Benjamin runs back into the ring, only to be dropped by Speedball! Bailey goes up top for a shooting star press, but only gets a two count when Benjamin kicks out. Benjamin gets sent back to the mat as Bailey hits a backflip into the double knee, taking a near-fall before Shelton starts to fight back.

He kicks out of a roll up and lays out Speedball with a superkick, but Bailey narrowly gets a shoulder up to stop the count. This riles up MVP, who calls the ref out for it before Benjamin lands a German suplex and another superkick. 1-2-3. Benjamin has the number two spot at Full Gear's Casino Gauntlet.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

From there, we gear up for our next match of the evening, which will feature The Death Riders duo of Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli taking on Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong. The Death Riders duo make their usual custom entrance through the crowd.

Highlight footage is shown of the Men's Blood & Guts match from last week. Mox and Claudio settle inside the squared circle and their music dies down. Roderick Strong comes out next first for their opposition. The familiar sounds of Orange Cassidy's catchy theme hits next.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this tag-team tilt. Castagnoli and Strong kick things off for their respective teams, but we also see Cassidy go after Moxley. He sends Mox to the outside as Claudio goes after Roderick back in the ring.

Mox turns things around on Cassidy as back in the ring, Strong lands a dropkick. Cassidy sends Mox to the barricade before Roderick charges after him, landing chops on the lead Death Rider against the announce table, until Claudio intervenes, bringing Strong back into the ring. A tag is made to Mox, who lands some clubbing blows on Strong.

He then sends him to the corner. Cassidy jumps in for some shots of his own, allowing Roderick to fight back until the Death Riders take control with an exchange of tags. Mox sends Strong to the corner, but gets sent across the ring by Roderick.

From there, he lays him out with a clothesline, as the crowd chants “you tapped out” at Mox. Claudio gets involved, keeping Cassidy at bay until he takes a cross body, only to roll through. He leaves the ring, catching Cassidy in mid-air on a dive before dropping him onto the barricade.

He stays on the attack until Strong goes after him, with Mox and Cassidy following suit leading to a dive by Cassidy. On that note, the show shifts gears as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see The Death Riders duo in firm control, keeping Cassidy isolated in the ring and away from a much-needed tag.

As the action continues, he eventually gets that tag, but ultimately it doesn't help, as Mox and Castagnoli end up stealing the win. After the match, a brawl ensues between The Death Riders and The Conglomeration, leading to Kyle O'Reilly challenging Jon Moxley to a No Holds Barred match at AEW Full Gear this Saturday.

Winners: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

Words From Brodido, Kenny Omega & Mercedes Moné

Backstage, Brodido address FTR’s actions as of late. Brody says FTR have proven they are one of the best tag teams in the business, but they have not proven they can beat Brodido. At Full Gear the pair will retain their tag titles.

Bandido says Brodido never stops fighting. We shoot to a different area backstage, where we see Mercedes Moné ahead of the ROH Women’s Television Unification Match later tonight, and with that we head to a commercial break. When the show returns, we head backstage again.

This time we see Kenny Omega addressing the Don Callis Family and The Young Bucks. He says that things have become all too personal with them, and the money on the line is nothing compared to what Kenny wants to do to them. He tells Callis and his crew to rest up, and until Saturday...kiss, bang, muah, etc.

AEW Women's Tag-Team Championship Tournament

Timeless Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Alex Windsor & Riho

Inside the arena, we get ready for our first of two matches in the ongoing AEW Women's Tag-Team title tournament tonight. Out comes Timeless Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa. They settle in the ring and out comes their opponents, Alex Windsor and Riho.

The bell sounds and off we go. Kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset are Mina and Riho. The two exchange offense to a standstill before making tags to Storm and Windsor. Windsor looks for a test of strength and almost looks to be dancing, but this is a serious matter as they finally lock up.

Toni takes control until Alex breaks away. Storm is sent to the ropes and taken down with an arm drag by Windsor, who lands a shot to the throat to keep on the attack. Tag to Riho, with an assist leading to a running forearm in the corner on Storm for a near-fall.

Mina gets a tag and a double team leads to a leg drop for a two count of her own. She sends Riho to the ropes but Windsor runs in for the assist, sending Mina out before landing a double suplex on Toni…followed by an assisted cross body onto the Timeless One on the floor.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Riho is still in control of Mina as she tags in Windsor. Shirakawa fights back, catching both women off guard with a DDT on Riho while holding onto a leglock on Windsor.

A tag is made to Toni, who hits Alex with a series of snap-mares into a high boot. She lands a DDT for a two count, tagging Mina back in for an assisted torneo and a two count. Mina with a shimmy before stomping the legs of Windsor. She hits the ropes but gets with a Blue Thunder Bomb by Windsor for a near-fall.

Now a tag is made to Riho and they keep Mina down while Windsor focus on Storm, allowing Riho to get a two count. She goes up top but Mina dodges, landing a backfist on Riho followed by the figure four leglock. Riho quickly fights back, reversing the move until Toni comes to shift the lock back in Mina’s favor.

Windsor returns the favor, and this leads to Alex and Storm going at it until they both land on their respective partners. Riho is up first for a near-fall, but Mina hits a running elbow for a two count of her own. Tags made to Windsor and Storm now, with Alex taking control as she lifts Toni up for a back suplex and a two count.

Storm fends off a Sharpshooter as Windsor takes a roundhouse kick by Mina, who hits a German suplex on Riho. Double hip attacks in the corner by the Timeless Love Bombs, and Storm covers Windsor for the win. With the win, Storm and Shirakawa advance in the tourney.

Winners and ADVANCING: Timeless Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa

AEW Full Gear Announcements & Mark Briscoe Backstage Attack

Renee informs us, via audio, that the four teams who advance to the semifinals will face off this Saturday at Full Gear. The winning team will get to pick the stipulation for their match when they meet in the finals. Alicia Atout has Mark Briscoe and Kyle Fletcher in the back.

She says they agreed to no physicality. She wants to know why Kyle accepted a match with these kinds of stipulations. Kyle says that he couldn’t turn down the challenge. He will defeat Briscoe, and he will come and be a part of a real family.

Briscoe says don’t talk to him about family. He fought alongside his real family, the Conglomeration, and he bled with them in a cage this past week. He is going to take that title from Fletcher and he will make sure that he never disrepsects him or his family again.

Briscoe is attacked from behind by Hechicero and Kazuchika Okada. They hold him in place, so Don Callis can tell them that they are going to make orphans of Mark’s kids. When the show returns, we see a message from PAC challenging Orange Cassidy to a regular match at AEW Full Gear.

Hangman Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Inside the arena, Samoa Joe's theme hits and out he comes to sit in on special guest commentary for the next match of the evening. He immediately starts bullying Tony Schiavone for his role in the Hangman Page sneak attack at AEW Dynamite: Fright Night a few weeks ago.

The Opps' Katsuyori Shibata comes out and as he does, he is attacked from behind by AEW World Champion and his scheduled opponent for tonight, Hangman Page. After Page beats Shibata up at a bit at ringside, the bell sounds. Hangman has his body all taped up, but he continues to beat up Shibata in the early goings.

Hangman loses focus, staring down Joe at the commentary desk. Joe stands up and jaws at him from the desk. The distraction allows Shibata to take over on offense for the first time in the match. As he does, Joe applauds him as Schiavone talks us into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see the action still in progress. Joe is still bullying his co-commentators, as Shibata continues to control the action in the ring. He gets Hangman in an Ankle Lock, and ends up taking Hangman out of his boot, literally. Hangman catches his boot, slips it on, hops the ropes and hits a Buckshot Lariat for the win.

Winner: Hangman Page

Hangman Page Sends A Message To Samoa Joe

Dynamite ends there. The screen blinks and when we return, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Bryan Danielson welcome us to the third hour, the AEW Collision hour, of this week's three-hour show. We see Hangman Page still in the ring celebrating his victory over Katsuyori Shibata.

He then gets on the microphone and looks over at Samoa Joe at the commentary desk. He reminds him what he did the last time he was locked in a cage with another man and warns him about their Full Gear showdown. Joe gets up and walks to the back as Hangman stands tall.

FTR Delivers A Message To Brodido

Backstage, we hear from FTR and Big Stoke ahead of the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at AEW Full Gear. FTR make it clear they’re ready to beat Brodido for the titles, and Dax Harwood tells Bandido to say hi to his abuela for him.

AEW Women's World Tag-Team Championship Tournament

Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay

Inside the arena again, the theme hits to bring out Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir for the second AEW Women's World Tag-Team Championship Tournament tilt of the evening. They settle in the ring and their music dies down. The entrance tune for their opposition hits next.

With that said, out comes TayJay duo Tay Melo and Anna Jay. The bell sounds and off we go. Shafir and Melo kick things off for their respective teams. Excalibur puts over their respective Judo backgrounds. Melo hits some strikes and tags in Jay. They hit a double-suplex.

All four brawl at ringside. TayJay hits a double-spot off the barricade and play to the crowd. Jay brings Shafir in the ring and tags in Melo. Shafir takes over from there and tags in Bayne. They hit a double-team spot and Bayne settles in on the offensive lead as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Marina get sent to the outside for a double-team on Bayne, but Anna only gets a two count. Bayne fights back until Jay goes for a Queenslayer, but Megan backs into her corner for a blind tag, and Shafir goes after Jay for a takedown and the Mother’s Milk for the win to advance. Storm and Shirakawa send the winners a message from backstage afterwards.

Winners and ADVANCING: Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir

Double Jeopardy Match

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Mascara Dorada (c)

We hear from The Bang Bang Gang about their $200,000 match at Tailgate Brawl leading into AEW Full Gear 2025 on Saturday. We then return inside the arena, where the theme hits for the first competitor in our high stakes next match of the evening.

Mascara Dorada and "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada make their respective ring entrances, and then the bell sounds to get their Double Jeopardy match officially off-and-running. Don Callis joins in on special guest commentary for this one.

After some back-and-forth action, which includes Dorada just avoiding a botch in the corner, Okada out-smarts him on the floor and takes over. As he does, he taunts the crowd as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

The show returns and Dorada gets in some nice offense, hitting some crowd-pleasing high-spots. Okada ends up taking over. He hits a big elbow drop and a picture-perfect dropkick. Dorada reverses a roll-up attempt for a two-count. He hits a 450-splash off the top-rope for another close near-fall.

As the action continues, we see Okada hit a counter into a massive powerbomb. He goes for a Rainmaker lariat, but Dorada counters into a small package for a two count. Okada responds with a Falcon Arrow followed by the Rainmaker that connects for the win.

After the match, Don Callis gets in the ring to make his victory announcement, per the match stipulations. He addresses the Don Callis Family challenging for the CMLL World Trios Championship, announcing that the match takes place at the Tailgate Brawl on Saturday.

Don reveals the team that will challenge for the titles, led by Okada who is joined by Hechicero…and making his triumphant return, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita! Okada is none too pleased to hear this. Callis, of course, is. The show goes on from there.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada

ROH Women's TV Championship

Mercedes Mone vs. Whoever

It's main event time!

But first, backstage, we hear from the Sisters of Sin Skye Blue and Julia Hart, who address the Babes of Wrath as well as the match at AEW Full Gear this Saturday. Back at ringside, Kris Statlander makes her way out as she heads to commentary for our main event of the night.

We head to a pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Statlander joins in on commentary at the desk as Bobby Cruise from ROH handles the pre-match ring introductions for our final match of the evening. Mercedes Moné comes out first. Red Velvet comes out next.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our headline match of the evening here on this week's special three-hour live combined episode of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Straight out of the gate, we see Moné take Velvet down for a quick roll up and a two count, and Velvet fights back for a near-fall of her own. This leads to the two women having a standoff, before Mercedes takes her fellow champ to the mat for a dance.

Velvet responds by sending Moné to the corner to “stir it up,” followed up with a boot to the throat on Mercedes in the corner. Moné fights back, forcing Velvet to the outside with a baseball slide before landing a Meteora off the apron to keep her down.

She grabs both ROH titles, showing them off as she mocks Stat at the announce table…and this allows Velvet to go after the CEO with some punches. Moné turns it back around, sending Velvet into Statlander before bringing her back into the ring.

Statlander gets riled up, but is kept away by the ref as Moné goes after Velvet with the title…but the ref catches her. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as our main event of the evening continues.

When the show returns, we see Mercedes lock in the Statement Maker for a close submission attempt. Velvet survives and even hooks a cross-arm scissors compression lock on the interim champion. Mercedes escapes and moments later finishes Velvet off for the win to become the undisputed ROH Women's TV Champion.

She attacks Statlander at ringside and taunts her while locking her in her submission finisher. Statlander was tapping. Mercedes poses with her now undisputed ROH Women's TV title on the ropes as "The CEO" theme plays and the commentators do a final hard sell for Saturday's AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view.

On that note, this week's three-hour special wraps up and goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and now UNDISPUTED ROH Women's TV Champion: Mercedes Moné