WWE NXT Gold Rush Night 1 Results - November 18th

Live from Madison Square Garden, we have part one of NXT Gold Rush. Tonight's card features the AAA Mixed Tag Team Title being defended as the champs, Chelsea Green & Ethan Page take on Joe Hendry & Thea Hail, Je'Von Evans and TNA's Leon Slater battle Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin of DarkState, Blake Monroe defends her NXT Women's North American Title against Sol Ruca, Tatum Paxley puts her NXT Women's Title on the line against Jacy Jayne and more!

We see ZaRuca (Zaria & Sol Ruca), Blake Monroe, Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid & Fallon Henley), The Culling (Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame, Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) all arriving at Madison Square Garden.

Match 1 - AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship Match: Ethan Page & Chelsea Green(c) w/Alba Fyre -vs- Joe Hendry & Thea Hail

Hail and Green start the match. Hail tries to get Green on the mat and the two trade and reverse holds. Hail gets Green on the mat and kicks her. Green tags in Page and Hendry comes in as well. Page gets Hendry on the mat and Hendry does the same with snap mares. The men lock up again and Hendry and Page trade hold and reverse holds. Hendry flips Page onto the mat - Page kicks Hendry and Hendry takes Page down with a shoulder check. Page is suplexed and covered but Green breaks the pin. Hail runs in and attacks both Page and Green. Page and Hendry fight in one corner, while Green and Hail fight in another. Green collides with Page in the ring and Hail hits Page with a DDT and we cut to a commercial break.

We come back from a commercial break, Page chokes out Hendry in the corner with his boot. Hendry is swung back into the corner and Page connects with some strikes to his sternum. Hendry is slammed down and covered for a two count. Page has Hendry in a headlock, Hendry elbows out of the hold. Green distracts the ref and Fyre clocks Hendry. Page hits the Confidence Breaker and covers Hendry for a near fall. Page gets Hendry in a cradle submission and Hendry powers out and suplexes Page. Hendry starts striking Page and takes him down with clotheslines. Hendry hits a headscissors on Page and Page jumps on Hendry who rolls through and lifts Page and hits a Fallaway Slam. Green comes in and runs and goes for Hendry but he moves and Hail sends her out of the ring. Hail hits a top rope splash on Page and Green. Back in the ring, Green now runs at Hail and Hail connects with an exploder. Hail kicks Green and covers her and Page breaks the pin. Hail tells Page to suck it and kicks Page. Fyre goes to hit Hail, Green goes for the Unprettier... Hail reverses and puts Green in a Kimura Lock. Page and Hendry collide with Hail and Green gets Hail after hitting the Unprettier.

Winners and STILL AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions: Ethan Page & Chelsea Green

Lola Vice talks to Jordynne Grace about Green and Page winning. Grace talks to Vice about Kelani Jordan. Jordan comes into the locker room and says she's beaten them up. Vice and Jordan go back and forth and Jordan tells Grace she's jealous.

Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame, Niko Vance and Shawn Spears are shown hanging out in a stairwell.

Ava comes on screen and talks about how 2025 has been great for NXT. She talks about Deadline being the last PLE she'll have an Iron Survivor Challenge and we will find out who will compete in and John Cena will be on NXT next week make that choice.

Sarah Schreiber talks to Tavion Heights about how great his 2025 has been. As he cuts his promo, Briggs attacks him and the two start to fight throughout Madison Square Garden. Officials come in and break them up.

Sol Ruca is getting ready and Zaria asks her if she's sure she wants to do this. Ruca says she wants to.

Match 2 - NXT Women's North American Championship Match: Blake Monroe(c) -vs- Sol Ruca w/Zaria

Monroe and Ruca lock up and roll around on the ropes. Ruca gets Monroe on the mat and slaps her in a headlock. Ruca rolls up Monroe who kicks out at two. Monroe grabs Ruca's leg and Ruca hits her with an enzuigiri. Monroe takes down Ruca with a SlingBlade and then a spinning sidewalk slam and covers Ruca for a near fall. Ruca hits a spinning face plant and then follows that with a superkick and covers Monroe for a near fall. Monroe slams Ruca down by her hair and tries to twist Ruca's injured left leg. Ruca flips and dropkicks Monroe. Ruca runs at Monroe and Monroe dodges a spear and then slams Ruca's knee into the ring post a few times. Ruca and Monroe clothesline each other outside the ring and we cut to a break.

Back to the match, Ruca covers Monroe for a near fall. Monroe hits a stunner on Ruca's leg. Monroe jumps on Ruca's left leg and then hyperextends it. Monroe covers Ruca who kicks out at two. Monroe attacks Ruca's leg even more and then puts her in a leg submission. Ruca gets out of the hold and the women trade punches and kicks. Monroe kicks Ruca's leg and it knocks her off her feet and Monroe then gets Ruca in a body submission. Ruca breaks free and takes down Ruca. Monroe is slammed down and Ruca hits a middle rope missile drop kick. Ruca kicks Monroe and covers for a near fall. Ruca goes for Sol Snatcher and Monroe counters and Ruca pushes Monroe and superkicks her. Ruca's leg brace is coming off, Monroe rolls out of the ring and Ruca hits a Sol Snatcher from the apron to the mat outside the ring. Back in the ring, Monroe takes down Ruca with a chop block to the back of Ruca's left leg. Monroe locks Ruca in a single leg crab and Monroe starts undoing Ruca's knee brace. Monroe removes the brace and hammers on Ruca's leg. Monroe throws the knee brace and Ruca rolls up Monroe for a two count. Ruca goes for a superkick and her legs give out. Monroe gets Ruca in a leg submission. Zaria runs and gets a white towel. Ruca pleads to Zaria to not throw in the towel and Zaria eventually does to save Ruca.

Winner by Throwing in the Towel and STILL NXT Women's North American Champion: Blake Monroe

Fatal Influence talks backstage. Lainey Reid says you have to take your opportunity and talks about Fallon Henley's and Jacy Jayne's title opportunities. They talk about all three of them being champs.

Ricky Saints is seen walking backstage, and he's live after a commercial break.

We're back and Ricky Saints comes out to the ring. Before Saints can get a word in, Oba Femi's music and he struts out to the ring. Saints welcomes Femi back and says he knew sooner or later Femi was going to show up. He talks about how Femi thought Saints was a footnote in his title reign but he knew Femi was underestimating him so he took his shot and won. He says while Femi was a sore loser and left for a bit, Saints ran NXT. He tells Femi he doesn't get to just come in and challenge Saints. Femi says Saints will always be a little man and he likes that because he wants to beat the same version of Saints that bested him. He says he left for a bit because Saints' title run has been about who dresses better, Saints or Trick Williams. He says that stuff is below so he went to his motherland and now he's back and better than ever and will take Saints' title away. He says the ruler, the destroyer, the bringer of war is back and Saints' daddy is home. Saints agrees to defend his title at DeadLine. Trick Williams comes out and tells Saints that nothing is over till he wins back his title. Myles Bornes runs out and clocks Williams with a chair and tells Williams that payback is a bitch. Borne tells Femi and Saints that he will be the winner of the Iron Survivor and will challenge either Saints or Femi.

Myles Borne and Ava are backstage. Ava yells at him for attacking Trick Williams. Ava gets a call and tells Borne to leave and agrees to his match.

We cut to Tavion Heights and Briggs fighting backstage. Briggs chokeslams Heights through a table.

Match 3 - NXT Tag Team Championship Match: DarkState (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin)(c) w/Cutler James & Saquon Shugars -vs- Leon Slater & Je'Von Evans

All four men go at it at the bell. Evans jumps out at all of DarkState. In the ring, Slater takes down Lennox with a kick and covers him for a two count. Griffin takes out Evans and tags in. Griffin slams Slater down and covers him and Evans breaks the pin. Lennox is tagged in and they try double teaming Slater but her gets the better of him. Evans fights Griffin outside the ring and gets back in the ring and takes out Lennox. Evans hits a dropkicks and covers Lennox for a near fall. Slater is tagged in and Lennox is double teamed and he rolls out of the ring. Griffin comes in and gets knocked out of the ring. Slater and Evans suicide dive on all four members of DarkState and we cut to a commercial.

We're back, Griffin is tagged in and Evans gets double teamed. Griffin covers Evans and Evans kicks out at two. Griffin tosses Evans to the corner and Evans starts punching Griffin. Griffin is tossed in the corner and Griffin takes down Evans and covers for a two count. Evans is locked in a chinlock. Lennox is tagged in and Evans is DDT'd and covered for a two count. Lennox puts Evans in a neck stretch, Evans punches out of it. Evans kicks Lennox and both men are laid out. Griffin and Slater are tagged in. Slater takes out Griffin and Lennox. Griffin gets a body shot in but is taken down by Slater. Slater hits a crossbody and covers Griffin for a near fall. Slater tags Evans in and he kicks Griffin down. Slater and Evans get Lennox out of the ring and Slater flips over the turnbuckle and takes out Griffin and Lennox. Evans hits a Frog Splash on Griffin in the ring and covers for a near fall. Slater gets bulldozed by Griffin and then gets double teamed and covered. Evans breaks the pin by Frog Splashing the pin but hits Slater. Slater is hit with a blockbuster and pinned.

Winners and STILL NXT Tag Team Champions: DarkState

Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey talk about Lainey Reid slapping her. Grey tells Sinclair she's locked in for her match against Reid next week. Grey asks Sinclair about Charlie Demspey, Sinclair says she hasn't heard from Dempsey but she is focused on the WrenQCC.

Shilo Hill gets a video promo where he introduces himself to the NXT Universe ahead of his debut and says he likes hurting people.

Sol Ruca and Zaria are backstage. Ruca is upset Zaria threw in the towel for her. Zaria says she threw in the towel because she cares about Ruca and didn't want Ruca to have her leg snapped. She tells Ruca that Ruca is all about her pride. Ruca leaves pissed off.

Match 4 - NXT Women's Championship Match: Tatum Paxley(c) w/The Culling (Izzi Dame, Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) -vs- Jacy Jayne w/Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid)

Jayne taunts Paxley at the bell and the women lock up. Paxley gets Jayne in an arm bar hold. Jayne tries to roll out of it but Paxley is on her. Jayne breaks free and chops Paxley. Paxley chops back and they trade chops. Jayne rolls up Paxley and Paxley reverses. Jayne takes down Paxley with a Hurricanrana in the middle of the ring - Paxley kicks Jayne and slams into Jayne in the corner. Reid and Henley save Jayne and Paxley pushes Jayne onto Henley and Reid outside the ring. Paxley hits a moonsault from the apron on Fatal Influence and we get a commercial.

Back to our main event, Jayne has Paxley in a leg scissors submission hold. Paxley elbows Jayne to break the hold and Jayne holds on tightly. The hold is broken and both women trade punches. Jayne takes out Paxley with a clothesline and covers Paxley for a near fall. Paxley climbs the ropes and Jayne kicks her there and climbs up with Paxley. Jayne hits a top rope hurricanrana and Paxley hits Jayne with a superkick and both Superstars are laid out. Paxley and Jayne trade punches. Paxley kicks Jayne and hits a few flying forearms and then suplexes Jayne. Jayne throws Paxley outside the ring and Paxley kicks Jayne. Back in the ring, Paxley hits a modified Harlem Hangover and covers Jayne for a near fall. Jayne slams Paxley in the turnbuckles and drives Paxley down and then hits a cannonball onto Paxley. Jayne climbs the ropes and Paxley kicks Jayne as she sits up on the ropes. Paxley climbs up and slams down Jayne and then hits a sitout powerbomb and covers for a two count. Dame tries to give Paxley a chair and Paxley doesn't want it. Jayne rolls up Paxley who kicks out. Reid tries to get involved and Paxley takes care of her. In the ring, Jayne hits Rolling Encore and covers Paxley and Paxley kicks out. Reid grabs the belt outside the ring and Dame clocks Reid with the title. Dame throws the title in the ring and Jayne goes to use it but the ref stops her. Jayne throws Paxley out of the ring and as Paxley goes back to go in the ring, Spears and Vance block her way. Dame super kicks Paxley and tosses her back in the ring. Jayne hits Rolling Encore and gets the win.

Winner and NEW NXT Women's Champion: Jacy Jayne

After the match, The Culling gets in the ring and Dame trash talks Paxley and the show goes off the air.