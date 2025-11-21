Teddy Long Reflects On Trust Vince McMahon Gave Him Behind The Scenes

Bill Apter and Teddy Long recently looked back on decades in wrestling during an appearance on the Road Trip After Hours podcast, sharing who stood out to them as the best and worst people they encountered throughout their careers.

Apter opened by naming Bruno Sammartino without hesitation, calling him the definition of class and professionalism. “The best is very easy for me. BRUNO San Martino, the consummate gentleman and athlete in every way,” Apter said. He then recalled a far less positive encounter from the Vince McMahon Sr era, pointing to promoter Phil Zacko as someone who made his job difficult. “He didn’t want any part of anybody with the magazines and would try to eject it from some of the biggest matches,” Apter said, adding that he was only allowed to stay at times thanks to Lou Albano and Fred Blassie stepping in.

Teddy Long followed by crediting Vince McMahon as the best person he worked with, emphasising the trust and access he was given during his long run as SmackDown General Manager. “I’d say Vince McMahon. I’d have to say that first, because I was able to get a chance to work close to him,” Long said. He spoke about private meetings where it was just himself, McMahon and one other major name, something he said was not common within the company. Long also highlighted JBL, Ron Simmons, The Godfather and The Rock as people he enjoyed working with. “JBL, real good guy. Had so much fun with John. Enjoyed with him. Godfather, another good guy, Ron Simmons, Jesus The Rock, me and Dwayne. We had a lot of fun when he was there too”.

Asked to identify the worst, Long chose not to reveal a name, hinting at old grievances but leaving them unsaid. “Some of the people that were bad, I ain’t gonna call no names, like I am gonna call him, but I won’t call him tonight,” he said, adding that he lasted nearly a decade in his position because he kept his focus and stayed professional. “If I stayed and ran Vince McMahon’s company for nine years, I was doing my job. So Ain’t nobody gonna get you. Can’t tell me nothing”.

When discussing which era he would relive, Long picked his earliest days in the NWA territory system. He described the excitement of simply being part of the business and how even putting up and taking down the ring felt like a dream. “When I got the job putting up the ring, taking the ring down, I thought that was the greatest thing of my life… when I got to putting up that ring, man, God, I thought I was in heaven”. He reflected fondly on learning from legendary crews and called counting the pinfall in the Ricky Steamboat vs Ric Flair classic one of his greatest moments.