FTR Discuss Future Interest In Training Wrestlers

Helping train wrestlers is something FTR continue to keep in mind for the future, especially once their workload eases and they have more space in their schedules. The idea of an AEW-connected training center in Asheville, North Carolina has circulated for some time, with Tony Khan previously looking into the concept. The plan would have seen Adam Copeland, Beth Copeland and FTR involved as trainers in the area where they all live. Reports suggested the project stalled because of budget concerns, although Khan later made it clear that the concept is still very much on his radar.

During a conversation on the Battleground podcast, FTR were asked directly about the prospect of becoming more involved in training. Dax Harwood spoke openly about how much the process means to him, describing the satisfaction he gets from guiding younger talent.

“Training is something that I’m very, very, very interested in, something that I love doing,” Harwood said. “We did have a few guys and girls come to Asheville from AEW. They were doing very well. We were working with Sting’s son as well. You know, it is something that is an itch that training will scratch for me. And I hope to one day be able to do that. If it’s with AEW, that would be even better. So we will see.”

Cash Wheeler explained that their heavy AEW schedule has been the biggest obstacle, as their commitments keep them on the road more often than they would like.

“Right now, honestly, especially for us, most weeks we do Dynamite and Collision. That is four days on the road or so given at that point. And then you count pay per views or international tours,” Wheeler said. “Like, we got Newark this week for Full Gear and then we got Cardiff and everything coming up in December. So there is no set schedule for us ever, and it is a lot of weeks where it is up in the air where you are just not home enough at all. So it might be easier for us once we are a little more part time also.”

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.