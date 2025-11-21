Sheamus Removed From The Last Time Is Now Tournament Due To Injury

WWE confirmed today that Sheamus has been pulled from The Last Time is Now tournament after suffering a shoulder injury. The former WWE Champion had been lined up for a quarterfinal appearance following his victory over Shinsuke Nakamura earlier this month on Raw, but his hopes of meeting John Cena at the end of the bracket have now been halted.

WWE issued a statement noting the development. “BREAKING NEWS: Due to a shoulder injury, @WWESheamus is not medically cleared to continue competition in The Last Time is Now Tournament. Additional information will be provided tonight on SmackDown.” The update arrived only hours before the next stage of the competition, leaving fans to wonder how the empty slot will be addressed.

Sheamus was set to meet the winner of an upcoming SmackDown matchup, making his withdrawal especially significant. His absence now creates an unexpected gap, and WWE has yet to confirm whether someone will take his place or if his would be opponent will be moved forward automatically. Those answers are expected during this evening’s broadcast as the tournament picture continues to shift.

Attention now turns to tonight’s final set of first round contests on SmackDown. Big Bronson Reed prepares to meet Carmelo Hayes in a high stakes showdown, while Finn Balor and Penta step away from Raw to compete against one another in a cross brand encounter. Both matches will complete the opening phase of the tournament.

The action will intensify on Monday Night Raw when the quarterfinals begin. GUNTHER will be waiting for whoever emerges from Reed versus Hayes, while Solo Sikoa will stand opposite the winner of Balor versus Penta. These bouts will decide who from the Raw side will move forward as the path narrows toward the eventual meeting with John Cena at Saturday Nights Main Event on December 13.

