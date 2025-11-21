×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Sheamus Removed From The Last Time Is Now Tournament Due To Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 21, 2025
Sheamus Removed From The Last Time Is Now Tournament Due To Injury

WWE confirmed today that Sheamus has been pulled from The Last Time is Now tournament after suffering a shoulder injury. The former WWE Champion had been lined up for a quarterfinal appearance following his victory over Shinsuke Nakamura earlier this month on Raw, but his hopes of meeting John Cena at the end of the bracket have now been halted.

WWE issued a statement noting the development. “BREAKING NEWS: Due to a shoulder injury, @WWESheamus is not medically cleared to continue competition in The Last Time is Now Tournament. Additional information will be provided tonight on SmackDown.” The update arrived only hours before the next stage of the competition, leaving fans to wonder how the empty slot will be addressed.

Sheamus was set to meet the winner of an upcoming SmackDown matchup, making his withdrawal especially significant. His absence now creates an unexpected gap, and WWE has yet to confirm whether someone will take his place or if his would be opponent will be moved forward automatically. Those answers are expected during this evening’s broadcast as the tournament picture continues to shift.

Attention now turns to tonight’s final set of first round contests on SmackDown. Big Bronson Reed prepares to meet Carmelo Hayes in a high stakes showdown, while Finn Balor and Penta step away from Raw to compete against one another in a cross brand encounter. Both matches will complete the opening phase of the tournament.

The action will intensify on Monday Night Raw when the quarterfinals begin. GUNTHER will be waiting for whoever emerges from Reed versus Hayes, while Solo Sikoa will stand opposite the winner of Balor versus Penta. These bouts will decide who from the Raw side will move forward as the path narrows toward the eventual meeting with John Cena at Saturday Nights Main Event on December 13.

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

November 21, 2025 at

Denver, Colorado, USA

Hashtag: #smackdown

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Nov. 24th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 26th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE Survivor Series 2025 - WarGames

San Diego, California

Nov. 29th 2025

#survivor series

WWE Monday Night RAW

Glendale, Arizona

Dec. 1st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 2nd 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy