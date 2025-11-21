×
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

SPOILER: WWE Raw Star Set To Challenge Ilja Dragunov For United States Title On SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 21, 2025
A new report indicates that fans may see an unannounced championship bout on tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown. PWInsider has noted that those in attendance at the taping in Denver, Colorado, have been told that JD McDonagh is expected to step up and challenge Ilja Dragunov for the United States Championship. WWE has not listed this match in its official preview, but Dragunov has repeatedly welcomed all contenders since capturing the title, making the rumoured defence very much in line with his approach as a champion who does not shy away from competition.

The night is already set to deliver plenty of tournament drama as the opening round of the Last Time is Now Tournament wraps up on the USA Network. Raw superstars Finn Balor and Penta are scheduled to meet in a rare brand crossover, while Carmelo Hayes is set to battle Big Bronson Reed. Victories tonight will move them into the quarterfinals where familiar names including GUNTHER, Sheamus, and Jey Uso are waiting as the field narrows toward a future clash with John Cena.

There is also a key tag team encounter on the schedule as Fraxiom, the pairing of Nathan Frazer and Axiom, prepare to face DIY, represented by Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. Ciampa reached a breaking point last week after failing to secure a United States Championship opportunity and lashed out at Axiom, creating friction that now carries over into tag team competition.

Chelsea Green will appear for a special segment following her historic achievement of becoming the first two time Women’s United States Champion. Green has called for a grand inauguration to commemorate the start of her second reign and intends to mark the moment in unmistakable fashion.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

November 21, 2025 at

Denver, Colorado, USA

Hashtag: #smackdown

