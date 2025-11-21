×
AEW Marketing Director Set To Exit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 21, 2025
AEW Senior Marketing Director Jeremy Flynn has confirmed that his time with the promotion is coming to an end. Flynn shared the update on X and explained that this weekend’s Full Gear event will mark his final appearance with the company. He made it clear that this decision follows an opportunity to step into his own business plans while also spending more time with his family.

Flynn joined AEW at the start of 2024 after his work in marketing and live events with Professional Bull Riders. During his run he helped guide AEW through an active period of live touring, which included the major return to Wembley Stadium for All In. He thanked Tony Khan in his announcement and expressed how meaningful his time with the promotion had been.

“This is bittersweet, but this Saturday will be my last event with @AEW,” Flynn wrote. “I have an opportunity to work for my own company and spend more time with family. @AEW has been like family and I appreciate the opportunity from @TonyKhan. Wishing nothing but continued success for AEW”

His post highlighted both the personal reasons and the positive experiences that shaped his decision, offering a respectful close to his chapter with AEW.

