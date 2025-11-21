WWE And AAA Confirm Global Streaming For Alianzas Event

WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide are preparing to bring their new joint event Alianzas to fans everywhere, with confirmation that the entire show will stream live this weekend through the WWE YouTube channel. This marks a rare opportunity for viewers around the globe to watch both promotions share the spotlight in a single presentation.
The broadcast will begin at 10.15 p.m. ET on Saturday November 22. This late evening start will place the spotlight firmly on a special collaboration that brings together performers from several WWE brands alongside many of AAA’s most recognised names.
The show will take place inside the Gimnasio Olimpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City. The venue has a long connection to lucha libre and will host a match card built around interpromotional clashes featuring stars from RAW, SmackDown and NXT competing against top AAA luchadores.
AAA Alianzas Saturday November 22
AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships
Ethan Page and Chelsea Green c vs Lola Vice and Mr Iguana
Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano vs Dragon Lee and El Hijo Del Vikingo
Natalya and Faby Apache vs La Hiedra and Flammer
Axiom vs Je Von Evans vs Octagon Jr
La Parka vs Galeno del Mal
Los Psycho Circus vs El Ojo
