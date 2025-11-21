Mark Henry Pushes For Chris Jericho To Join WWE Creative

Chris Jericho’s status with AEW continues to stir up speculation, and with chatter of a possible WWE return heating up, a new voice is pushing the conversation even further. Mark Henry has now publicly urged WWE to bring Jericho not just back to the company, but directly into its creative power structure.

During an appearance on Inside the Ring, Henry made it clear that Jericho would be an ideal fit for WWE’s creative team. He highlighted Jericho’s long history of reinvention and success, calling him one of the most inventive performers of the last twenty years.

“Chris Jericho should be high up in WWE Creative. He is probably the most versatile, innovative guy that has wrestled in the last 20 years. Wow. He’s recreated himself so many times and made so much money that it’s ridiculous.”

Henry explained that Jericho’s real value lies in how he approaches storytelling, pointing out that he challenges ideas, asks the right questions, and understands how to refine narratives without acting like an authoritarian presence.

“People respect him and they value his opinion. Chris could walk into the WWE writer room and fit right in because he’s not a tyrant. He’s gonna ask you the question, ‘Well, why would he do that?’ and then say, ‘Well, I think that he can do this and still get away with this.’ Chris will dissect stuff and make stuff great.”

Henry also stressed that Jericho has spent his entire career elevating others, which is exactly what WWE needs as more rising stars make their way to the main roster. To Henry, having Jericho behind the scenes could help mold the next wave of talent.

“That’s what he’s done his whole career, not just for himself but for others. And if you can get Chris in the office, do it in a heartbeat. Pay the man whatever you want. He’s going to elevate the talent. They have all these young people coming up. You see every now and then, ‘Oh, this person got moved up to the SmackDown roster,’ or ‘this person,’ and you’re going to need other brain trust. You have to have it.”

Henry even called Jericho a “squeaky wheel,” someone who pushes hard for improvements and refuses to stay silent when ideas can be stronger.

“Always get the guy that’s kind of the squeaky wheel and Chris is the squeaky wheel. The squeaky wheel gets the oil, baby.”

This discussion comes shortly after Tony Khan addressed Jericho’s current status. Despite Jericho being off television, Khan said he remains a part of AEW and is welcome to return whenever he chooses.

“I love Chris both personally and professionally. I recently reached out to wish him a happy birthday. I’m very excited about everything he’s done in AEW, and he continues to be part of us. Is he going to be back? I can’t speak to that, but I love having Chris in AEW, and the door is always open for him.”