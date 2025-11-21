×
CW Challenges Nielsen After NXT Audience Fall Under New System

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 21, 2025
A shift in television measurement has sparked new questions about how NXT’s audience is being counted. In October 2025, Nielsen replaced its long used panel system with a Big Data plus Panel model. Since that change, internal figures shared with Wrestlenomics indicate that NXT’s average viewership on the CW Network appears lower across every major category. Early readings show an overall drop of nine percent, while the key advertising groups have seen sharper declines. The P18 to 49 audience is down twenty seven percent and the P25 to 54 group has fallen twenty nine percent.

CW has pushed back strongly against these numbers and issued a firm statement to Wrestlenomics. The network claimed that the sudden shift does not align with NXT’s usual viewing behaviour and should not be taken at face value. CW stated that the Big Data findings do not match any other measurement tools they have reviewed.

“The sudden and substantial discrepancy in WWE NXT viewership reported by Big Data, relative to long established viewing patterns, is inexplicable and lacks credibility. Further, a comparison with data from all other measurement products (including others from Nielsen itself) exposes a fundamentally flawed methodology in Big Data. We are disappointed by Nielsen’s lack of cooperation, transparency, and accountability with its network partners as we work to resolve this issue.”

