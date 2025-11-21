Uncertain Future Ahead For Anna Jay As AEW Deal Nears End

A new update has surfaced concerning Anna Jay’s contract status, and it appears she could be entering a pivotal period in her career. The latest indication is that her current AEW agreement is believed to be nearing its end within the next few months, creating speculation about what comes next for the young competitor. Although there is no confirmation of active negotiations, the belief within the company is that AEW is interested in retaining her.

Jay’s recent run in the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Title Tournament ended on this week’s Dynamite, where she and Tay Melo were eliminated from the competition. Jay has never captured a championship in AEW or Ring of Honor, and her post-match reaction came in the form of a simple heart emoji on social media, prompting even more discussion about her future.

She first arrived in April 2020 during the pandemic tapings in Norcross, Georgia, eventually becoming a familiar presence across AEW programming. Across nearly five years, she has competed close to 130 times for the company, appeared in Ring of Honor five times, and even took a brief excursion to Japan in August 2024 to wrestle for Stardom. Her recent cryptic post has only added to the uncertainty surrounding what may happen next.

❤️ , Anna Jay (@annajay___) November 20, 2025

