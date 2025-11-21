WWE Couple Setting Wedding Plans For End Of Next Year

Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan are looking ahead to a major milestone, as the couple has now shared when they hope their wedding will take place. In a new conversation with TV Insider, Jordan confirmed that the pair have settled on a time frame after getting engaged earlier this year.

Hayes, 31, proposed to Jordan, 27, on July 1, 2025, and the news was made public right away. Now, the couple has revealed that they have a rough target in mind for the ceremony. “Yes, we’re planning on getting married toward the end of next year,” Jordan said. “That is the goal.”

Jordan reflected on what it means to share her life with someone who truly understands the demands of their profession. She spoke about how the shared schedule, expectations, and pressures of being a top performer create a strong foundation.

“I feel it’s a blessing to have someone in the business who knows the schedule, knows the time, the dedication to being the best of the best,” she said. “He has helped me not only in the ring but also helped me by believing in me. Sometimes he believes in me more than I believe in myself.”

She also explained how Hayes has been a steady source of encouragement when she faces difficult or uncertain moments. “Actually, that happens a lot of the time. It’s amazing to have someone who understands what you’re going through and also has been a champion and also knows what it’s like to be at a top level.”

Jordan added that his presence has been invaluable to her personal and professional growth. “So if you’re at a period where you’re trying to find yourself, he just helps me so much. I’m so thankful for him,” she said.

