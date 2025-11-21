×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Couple Setting Wedding Plans For End Of Next Year

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 21, 2025
WWE Couple Setting Wedding Plans For End Of Next Year

Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan are looking ahead to a major milestone, as the couple has now shared when they hope their wedding will take place. In a new conversation with TV Insider, Jordan confirmed that the pair have settled on a time frame after getting engaged earlier this year.

Hayes, 31, proposed to Jordan, 27, on July 1, 2025, and the news was made public right away. Now, the couple has revealed that they have a rough target in mind for the ceremony. “Yes, we’re planning on getting married toward the end of next year,” Jordan said. “That is the goal.”

Jordan reflected on what it means to share her life with someone who truly understands the demands of their profession. She spoke about how the shared schedule, expectations, and pressures of being a top performer create a strong foundation.

“I feel it’s a blessing to have someone in the business who knows the schedule, knows the time, the dedication to being the best of the best,” she said. “He has helped me not only in the ring but also helped me by believing in me. Sometimes he believes in me more than I believe in myself.”

She also explained how Hayes has been a steady source of encouragement when she faces difficult or uncertain moments. “Actually, that happens a lot of the time. It’s amazing to have someone who understands what you’re going through and also has been a champion and also knows what it’s like to be at a top level.”

Jordan added that his presence has been invaluable to her personal and professional growth. “So if you’re at a period where you’re trying to find yourself, he just helps me so much. I’m so thankful for him,” she said.

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Nov. 24th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 26th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE Survivor Series 2025 - WarGames

San Diego, California

Nov. 29th 2025

#survivor series

WWE Monday Night RAW

Glendale, Arizona

Dec. 1st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 2nd 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy