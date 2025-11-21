×
AEW Broadcast Future In Focus As WBD Receives Multiple Acquisition Offers

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 21, 2025
The landscape surrounding AEW’s media home took another turn this week as fresh bids arrived for Warner Bros. Discovery. Industry outlets reported that Netflix, NBCUniversal, and Paramount Skydance formally submitted offers, each proposing different structures that cover either parts of the company or the entire operation.

WBD signalled its interest in a major sale back in October, and insiders suggested that bids were filed at noon on Thursday. Although exact figures remain under wraps, early expectations indicate that the final price may end up noticeably lower than the thirty dollars per share target previously mentioned by CEO David Zaslav.

Those close to the discussions believe there will be at least two rounds of further bidding, possibly a third, as WBD looks to increase the number beyond the twenty three dollars and fifty cents reportedly put forward by Paramount Skydance for a full acquisition.

These developments have naturally caught the attention of wrestling fans, since AEW is tied to WBD through a television agreement that runs until 2027, with an option for another year. The arrangement includes the weekly simulcast of Dynamite and Collision on HBO Max, full archive access on the platform, and discounted AEW Pay Per View events for subscribers.

When asked about the potential impact on AEW’s future, Tony Khan explained that he remains positive about the relationship with Zaslav. He said that AEW’s growth within WBD has been steady throughout recent corporate shifts and that the support has continued. The three companies involved in the bidding already maintain sports entertainment partnerships, with NBCUniversal and Netflix carrying WWE programming and Paramount beginning a new seven year commitment with the UFC in January.

