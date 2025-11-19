AEW Shows Strong Interest In Two Wrestlers After Standout Performances

All Elite Wrestling may be on the verge of elevating two new names, and their rise started with a moment of chaos backstage.

Maya World and Hyan were called in at the last second after Miranda Alize and Nixon Newell walked out over a reduced match time. Instead of the segment falling apart, the two stepped in, delivered, and immediately caught the attention of AEW officials. Their follow-up eight-minute match on the next Collision only fuelled the conversation behind the scenes, signalling that AEW sees something worth investing in.

“The two got a last-minute match on a recent Collision when Miranda Alize and Nixon Newell opted not to perform, and then ended up getting an eight-minute match on the next week’s Collision. Those we spoke to in AEW say it was a direct result of how well they handled the prior week.”

Even without contracts, their names are gaining traction internally.

“It was confirmed that Maya World and Hyan are not signed by All Elite Wrestling, but it was claimed that the company has had heavy interest in using them moving forward.”

Momentum is clearly working in their favour, and people within AEW are already forecasting where this could lead.

“AEW sources said that they wouldn’t be surprised to see the duo under contract sooner than later.”

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.