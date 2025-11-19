Kevin Nikel Murder Case Moves Forward With New Details

Kevin Nikel’s death continues to unfold with new information as authorities move forward in the investigation. The wrestler, known to fans as Ivan Warsaw and Knuckles Madsen, was shot in Arkansas in July 2025 and later passed away at a nearby hospital.

Two suspects have since been taken into custody. On November 17, the U S Marshals Service arrested Michael Hogue and Amanda Penny. Hogue is charged with first degree murder, while Penny faces a charge of being an accomplice to first degree murder. Both individuals are also facing firearm related counts.

Nikel’s mother, Susan Kinderman, has spoken publicly about the arrests. She shared that detectives have kept much of the case sealed, but she was told that an argument escalated into the confrontation that ended her son’s life.

“We still do not know exactly what happened when he got shot. The detectives have been pretty close lipped on that, which is good, but we would still like to know exactly what happened and who did what.

There was some kind of an argument. Maybe there was texting going back and forth. I think they enticed Kevin to meet up with them. I was told by the detectives that there was some kind of altercation. Shots were fired, and Kevin was killed, and that is all we really know,” Kinderman said.

Kinderman confirmed that Penny is her son’s former wife. Court filings show the pair had separated after a decade of marriage, with the divorce finalized only days before the shooting. She explained that her son and Penny had been high school sweethearts and remained together for many years before drifting apart as Nikel spent long stretches on the road for work.

After the shooting, Kinderman filed a custody petition and described Hogue as the cohabiting romantic partner of Penny. Investigators have indicated that Hogue is believed to be the individual who fired the gun.

Both suspects recently appeared for a bond hearing. Because of the way Arkansas treats accomplice charges, Penny’s case carries the same weight as a murder charge. Prosecutor Josh Robinson explained that Hogue’s criminal record and the seriousness of the incident led to his bond being set at 750000 dollars. Penny’s bond was set at 500000 dollars.

Robinson also outlined the current understanding of the confrontation, stating that an argument broke out between Nikel, Hogue and Penny. Nikel was shot but managed to gain control of the weapon and sought help from people nearby. Before he died, Nikel told those assisting him that Hogue was the shooter and that he had taken the gun from him.

Hogue and Penny are scheduled to return to court on January 5, 2026.