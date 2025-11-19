JDC (Fandango) Confirms Final New York City Match Ahead Of January Retirement

A new wave of interest has surrounded JDC as he moves closer to the end of his in-ring career. The longtime performer, who broke the news last week that he will step away from wrestling after TNA Genesis 2026 in January, is also preparing for what will be his final match appearance in New York City. Outlaw Wrestling has confirmed that he will compete at their Nov. 20 show at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Brooklyn, marking his last outing in the city before his retirement.

JDC is set for action on the card, although he has reportedly not been told who his opponent will be. The rest of the scheduled lineup includes:

Tina San Antonio vs Amiira Sahar

JDC in action

Bull James

Channing Thomas with Sidney Bakabella in action

Joel Maximo and more

His retirement announcement came during a segment on last week’s TNA Impact, where The System addressed the crowd. JDC closed the promo by sharing that Bound for Glory felt like a special moment for the group, but explained that his marriage earlier this year prompted long conversations at home. Those discussions ultimately led to his decision to retire at TNA Genesis.

The January event has yet to receive an official date or location. JDC has been with TNA since 2023 after spending years in WWE under the name Fandango.