AEW Collision Sees Significant Fall In Ratings And Overall Viewership

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 19, 2025
AEW Collision saw a major dip last Saturday as the November 15 broadcast averaged 219000 viewers, marking a 24 percent drop from the previous week’s live episode. The 18 to 49 rating also fell sharply to 0.03, which is half of the 0.06 posted the week before.

Collision placed at number 16 for the night among cable originals. Primetime was dominated by Saturday Night Football, which pulled a far higher demo rating and easily topped the evening.

The episode featured TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher defending his title against former champion Scorpio Sky. The main event eight man tag team match saw Bandido, Juice Robinson and JetSpeed score a victory over FTR and La Faccion Ingobernable. Mark Briscoe defeated Mark Davis in singles action and Tay Melo earned a win against Taya Valkyrie. The show continued to push the build toward AEW Full Gear, which takes place this Saturday.

With Full Gear airing this weekend, Collision will air as a one hour edition tonight immediately after Dynamite on TBS, creating a three hour block of back to back programming.

