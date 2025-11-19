Tony Khan Discusses Eric Bischoff’s Frequent Criticism Of AEW

AEW President Tony Khan offered fresh remarks on his critics during a conversation with Ariel Helwani, taking a measured approach as he addressed figures such as former WCW President Eric Bischoff. Khan noted that the volume of discussion surrounding AEW speaks for itself, pointing out that the attention only exists because audiences are engaged with what the company is doing.
“It clearly does engagement for them to talk about AEW, because you would not spend such a large percentage of your real estate and you would not devote such a large percentage of your content to talking about AEW unless it was engaging. Otherwise, it would not be a smart strategy.”
Khan explained that AEW’s weekly output naturally makes it a focal point for conversation among analysts and former industry leaders.
“Well, we are ongoing. We are putting on wrestling 52 weeks a year, and people want to talk about current events. And right now, AEW is a huge part of the wrestling landscape. We put great shows on. Tomorrow is Wednesday night, and we are going to have a great Wednesday Night Dynamite tomorrow. And I think that any given week, you can count on AEW putting on new content to talk about, and we are one of the major wrestling brands that people want to discuss. A big part of the wrestling landscape is AEW. So I think people want to talk about the new wrestling, talk about the current wrestlers.”
When asked directly about Bischoff, Khan kept his response grounded while still acknowledging the dynamic.
“I do respect his opinions. I think he talks about AEW a lot because AEW is on every Wednesday night, every Saturday night, and it gives them good content to talk about. In his case, I think it is interesting because he spends a lot of time talking about AEW, but I think he is also cognizant that there were a lot of media personalities and former wrestling promoters who had strong, vocal opinions of him. And I am not trying to say that I have done more than him.”
