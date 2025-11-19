×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Adds Three New Performance Center Recruits

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 19, 2025
WWE Adds Three New Performance Center Recruits

WWE has expanded its Performance Center roster with a fresh wave of recruits, bringing three more athletes into its developmental system. The company has moved forward with new additions from track and field, gymnastics, and American football, continuing its approach of scouting standout talent from a range of sports.

Meghan Walker, a former University of Nebraska track and field competitor, has now stepped fully into the pro wrestling world. After spending time in the Next In Line program, she has officially secured an NXT developmental contract and begun her journey at the Performance Center.

Joining her are Jessica Bognadov, a Russian pole dancer and gymnast, and Cyrus Habibi-Likio, an American football standout who participated in the SummerSlam tryouts. Both athletes impressed enough to earn their own developmental deals and are now part of WWE’s newest talent group.

Walker’s NIL class included several notable names, including Jacob Henry, Brock Rechsteiner, and TJ Bullard, making her transition into the Performance Center another notable step for that group of prospects.

John Cena recently offered praise for the talent working inside WWE’s training facility. After spending time with the roster during a recent visit, Cena reflected on the experience in a heartfelt social media post, highlighting what the environment means to him and how much he values learning from emerging performers.

“Thank you to everyone at the @WWE PC for allowing me to learn from our incredibly gifted future. Staying curious and open minded is a gateway for new knowledge and ideas. Any time I get to spend with the present and future of the business I love challenges the way I see it and I always leave with new perspectives. I can’t express how meaningful these visits are for me. Truly grateful.”

His visit left a strong impression, and he made it clear that opportunities would be available. Several NXT talents are expected to appear at the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, continuing the connection between the veteran and the rising generation.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

AEW Dynamite

November 19, 2025 at

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Hashtag: #dynamite

AEW Collision

November 19, 2025 at

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Hashtag: #collision

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Nov. 24th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 26th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE Survivor Series 2025 - WarGames

San Diego, California

Nov. 29th 2025

#survivor series

WWE Monday Night RAW

Glendale, Arizona

Dec. 1st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 2nd 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy