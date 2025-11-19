WWE Adds Three New Performance Center Recruits

WWE has expanded its Performance Center roster with a fresh wave of recruits, bringing three more athletes into its developmental system. The company has moved forward with new additions from track and field, gymnastics, and American football, continuing its approach of scouting standout talent from a range of sports.

Meghan Walker, a former University of Nebraska track and field competitor, has now stepped fully into the pro wrestling world. After spending time in the Next In Line program, she has officially secured an NXT developmental contract and begun her journey at the Performance Center.

Joining her are Jessica Bognadov, a Russian pole dancer and gymnast, and Cyrus Habibi-Likio, an American football standout who participated in the SummerSlam tryouts. Both athletes impressed enough to earn their own developmental deals and are now part of WWE’s newest talent group.

Walker’s NIL class included several notable names, including Jacob Henry, Brock Rechsteiner, and TJ Bullard, making her transition into the Performance Center another notable step for that group of prospects.

John Cena recently offered praise for the talent working inside WWE’s training facility. After spending time with the roster during a recent visit, Cena reflected on the experience in a heartfelt social media post, highlighting what the environment means to him and how much he values learning from emerging performers.

“Thank you to everyone at the @WWE PC for allowing me to learn from our incredibly gifted future. Staying curious and open minded is a gateway for new knowledge and ideas. Any time I get to spend with the present and future of the business I love challenges the way I see it and I always leave with new perspectives. I can’t express how meaningful these visits are for me. Truly grateful.”

His visit left a strong impression, and he made it clear that opportunities would be available. Several NXT talents are expected to appear at the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, continuing the connection between the veteran and the rising generation.