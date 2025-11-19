AEW Ends Plans For Shockwave After Talks With Billy Corgan

AEW has stepped away from the idea of launching a series called Shockwave after clearing up the name’s ownership with the NWA. During his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Tony Khan explained that the trademark filing was simply one of many concepts he sends through the system when exploring potential projects. He confirmed that the application for AEW Shockwave was officially dropped on November 17, 2025.

Khan noted that he had been unaware the NWA had previously used the name for one of their digital shows. Once he learned this, he reached out directly to Billy Corgan to avoid any conflict. Khan described the conversation as friendly and made it clear he was happy to stand back and allow the NWA to continue with the name if they wished.

Khan added that he and Corgan also covered the introduction of the new AEW National Championship during their conversation. He pointed out that AEW’s new title has its own identity and is not connected to the long established NWA National Heavyweight Championship. The first AEW National Champion will be crowned at Full Gear on November 22 in a Casino Gauntlet match, which is set to bring a new level of excitement to the division.

