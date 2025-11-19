×
Nick Hogan Seen Training With Bryan Idol As Wrestling Rumours Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 19, 2025
Nick Hogan’s name has surfaced again in wrestling circles after a long period of silence, and this time there appears to be genuine movement toward an in-ring future. The reality star posted a recent Instagram photo showing him training alongside NWA’s Bryan Idol, sparking fresh discussion that he may finally be exploring a proper run in professional wrestling.

Hogan, now 35, is widely known from the reality shows Hogan Knows Best and Brooke Knows Best, as well as for a highly publicised car crash that resulted in the passenger suffering life-changing injuries and led to Hogan serving time. Despite growing up around the industry and even spending time training with Rikishi over ten years ago, he stepped away from the idea of following the path taken by his father Hulk Hogan.

With this new training image making the rounds, fans are once again questioning whether Nick Hogan is preparing to enter the ring after years of speculation.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Hogan (@nickhogan)

