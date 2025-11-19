×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

NIL Athlete Joins WWE Performance Center

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 19, 2025
NIL Athlete Joins WWE Performance Center

WWE has added another promising athlete to its developmental system as Meghan Walker, a standout from the University of Nebraska’s Track and Field program, begins full-time training. The 21 year old has officially signed a developmental deal after previously taking part in WWE’s Next In Line program, which introduces college athletes to the world of professional wrestling while they finish their studies.

Walker was part of the fifth class of NIL recruits unveiled in June 2025 and brought with her an impressive résumé as a two time South Dakota state sprinting champion. Her new agreement places her within the WWE Performance Center and NXT system, where she will have full access to training resources that assist talent with athletic development, media skills, and creative preparation.

The NIL initiative, launched in 2021, continues to act as a strong pipeline for collegiate athletes who transition into NXT. WWE has seen considerable success from this partnership based model, with several former college competitors progressing through the system, including Bianca Belair, who also arrived from a track and field background.

With NXT preparing for its final Premium Live Event of the year, NXT Deadline in San Antonio on Saturday December 6, Walker now joins the brand at a busy and pivotal time as the roster builds toward the final major showcase of 2025.

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

AEW Dynamite

November 19, 2025 at

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Hashtag: #dynamite

AEW Collision

November 19, 2025 at

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Hashtag: #collision

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Nov. 24th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 26th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE Survivor Series 2025 - WarGames

San Diego, California

Nov. 29th 2025

#survivor series

WWE Monday Night RAW

Glendale, Arizona

Dec. 1st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 2nd 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy