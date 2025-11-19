NIL Athlete Joins WWE Performance Center

WWE has added another promising athlete to its developmental system as Meghan Walker, a standout from the University of Nebraska’s Track and Field program, begins full-time training. The 21 year old has officially signed a developmental deal after previously taking part in WWE’s Next In Line program, which introduces college athletes to the world of professional wrestling while they finish their studies.

Walker was part of the fifth class of NIL recruits unveiled in June 2025 and brought with her an impressive résumé as a two time South Dakota state sprinting champion. Her new agreement places her within the WWE Performance Center and NXT system, where she will have full access to training resources that assist talent with athletic development, media skills, and creative preparation.

The NIL initiative, launched in 2021, continues to act as a strong pipeline for collegiate athletes who transition into NXT. WWE has seen considerable success from this partnership based model, with several former college competitors progressing through the system, including Bianca Belair, who also arrived from a track and field background.

With NXT preparing for its final Premium Live Event of the year, NXT Deadline in San Antonio on Saturday December 6, Walker now joins the brand at a busy and pivotal time as the roster builds toward the final major showcase of 2025.

