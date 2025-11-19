×
WWE Launches New Undertaker YouTube Channel With Exclusive Content

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 19, 2025
WWE is rolling out a major addition to its digital lineup with the launch of a YouTube channel dedicated entirely to The Undertaker, also known as Mark Calaway. The channel goes live today and becomes the new home for the “Six Feet Under” podcast alongside a deep library of archive material celebrating his legacy.

WWE is continuing its push into specialized fan hubs on YouTube, expanding its vertical channels significantly. Steve Braband, WWE’s head of digital, highlighted how quickly the portfolio has grown, noting that last year they operated four channels and this year that number has surged to nearly fifteen.

At the center of the project is the “Six Feet Under” podcast. Calaway first launched it independently in 2024 before WWE absorbed it in early 2025. It relaunched in June as a joint WWE and Fanatics production, co-hosted by Calaway and Michelle McCool, and will now live exclusively on this new channel with fresh episodes arriving every other Wednesday.

Beyond the podcast, fans will find a curated library spotlighting every era of The Undertaker’s career. Full classic matches, rivalry-focused compilations, documentary releases, and long-form features from the archives will all be available. The lineup includes projects like the 2020 “Last Ride” series, which documented Calaway preparing to end his in-ring career. Calaway will also contribute new vlogs and reaction videos to round out the channel’s content.

• Classic Undertaker matches
• Rivalry and storyline compilations
• Full-length documentaries
• Home video releases
• New vlogs and reaction content

• Six Feet Under podcast episodes
• The Last Ride docuseries
• WWE archival features

