Maxxine Dupri on her Title Won on WWE RAW

Posted By: James Walsh on Nov 19, 2025
Maxxine Dupri on her Title Won on WWE RAW

As seen during the November 17th 2025 edition of WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Maxxine Dupri won the women’s Intercontinental Title from Becky Lynch with help from AJ Lee. Maxxine issued a public statement regarding her win in a post via Instagram…

“I thought I would wake up today with the words to describe what Monday night meant to me, but alas here I am never wanting to wake up from this dream 🥹 Madison Square Garden, I LOVE YOU. WWE Universe, I LOVE YOU. @thedungeon2.0, I LOVE YOU. @flatbackstraining, I LOVE YOU. @shanehelmscom, I LOVE YOU. The Performance Center, I LOVE YOU. My Alpha Babes, I LOVE YOU. @aluke23, I LOVE YOU. My day one support crew (you know who you are), I LOVE YOU. @theajmendez, I LOVE YOU. My insanely supportive parents, I LOVE YOU.

This win is so much bigger than me – I wouldn’t be here without EVERY single person that guided me along the way. And now it’s back to the lab, because I never want to let go of this feeling. We have so much more work to do. Thank you for being on this ride with me. ❤️‍🩹”

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sydney Zmrzel (@maxxinedupri)

