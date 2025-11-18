John Cena Positioned To Headline WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026

There is a growing belief that John Cena may head straight into the WWE Hall of Fame following his in-ring retirement. According to a report from Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company is positioning Cena as the leading inductee for the 2026 class, with “the belief is Cena very likely the 2026 Hall of Fame main eventer.”

Cena finds himself in the final stretch of his farewell tour. This week on WWE Raw he teamed with Sheamus and Rey Mysterio to defeat Finn Balor, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day, offering a nostalgic send-off on the Red Brand where he made his name. During the same night Dominik interrupted Cena’s promo, still aggrieved over dropping the Intercontinental Championship to him, which led to the two agreeing to rematch for that title at Survivor Series.

Cena made his main roster debut in 2002 and captured his first WWE Championship in 2005. He was the face of the company through 2017 before transitioning into a part-time schedule to focus on his film career. His final match is scheduled for Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The opponent has not been officially confirmed as the ongoing “Last Time Is Now” tournament will decide who faces him in his farewell bout. Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon has already been announced as the first inductee for the 2026 Hall of Fame, which is expected to take place during WrestleMania 42 weekend, positioning Cena as the likely headliner.

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.