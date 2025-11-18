Update On Chad Gable As Recovery Nears Final Phase

Chad Gable’s path back to WWE competition is beginning to take shape as he moves closer to an in-ring return. After suffering a rotator cuff injury earlier this year while portraying El Grande Americano on an episode of WWE Speed, Gable stepped away from television while the masked role later shifted to Ludwig Kaiser. With his recovery progressing, attention has now turned to when the original performer behind the character will be ready to compete again.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that Gable is expected at the WWE Performance Center this week as preparations begin for his eventual comeback. Although there is no firm timetable for his official return to action, his arrival at the Performance Center signals that he is entering the final stages of recovery.

Maxxine Dupri has also spoken about Gable’s importance to her career following her milestone victory on WWE Raw where she defeated Becky Lynch to claim the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Dupri credited Gable for elevating her skills and offering valuable guidance throughout her development.

“Oh my gosh, so much,” Maxxine Dupri said. “He’s actually someone kind of what I was saying earlier, he’s a man of few words. So when he tells me something, I take it to heart, because he’s someone that can look at something creatively.

“Just the business, the mind he has for this business, he’s just able to zoom out and see everything and give me these pointers that I’m like, duh, why did I not think of that? But I would never, and he sees it so clearly. So I go to him a lot for things like that, because when it comes to matches and just his ability to understand this business truly is out of this world.”

