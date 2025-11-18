×
Matt Cardona Confirms WWE Merchandise Deal

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 18, 2025
Matt Cardona, appearing as Zack Ryder, made an unexpected return to WWE during the November 14 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, stepping in as the mystery opponent for LA Knight in the opening round of the Last Time Is Now tournament. The moment generated plenty of buzz, but Knight closed it out with a decisive win that pushed him forward in the bracket.

The surprise comeback immediately sparked speculation, especially when new Zack Ryder merchandise appeared on WWE Shop. Cardona quickly addressed the situation on the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast and made it clear that fans should not read too far into the merch drop.

“It was a great experience being back. For now, it is a one-time thing,” Cardona said. “Hey guys, there is merch on WWE Shop. Buy it, please buy all three shirts, maybe it will not be a one-time thing.”

Cardona revealed that he signed a short-term merchandise agreement tied specifically to the SmackDown appearance. He also admitted in a post-match digital interview that he does not know if another call from the company is coming, keeping his WWE future wide open.

Knight’s win over Ryder moves him into the quarterfinals of the Last Time Is Now tournament, where he will meet Jey Uso. John Cena, meanwhile, continues preparing for his Intercontinental Championship defense against Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series WarGames on November 29.

