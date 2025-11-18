Gigi Dolin Interview Sparks Backstage Frustration Over WWE NXT Pay Claims

A fresh round of tension has surfaced between WWE and former NXT talent Priscilla Kelly after she spoke candidly about developmental pay during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo. Kelly, known to fans as Gigi Dolin, pushed back on the belief that NXT performers live extravagant lifestyles, stressing that many earn far less than people assume.

“The common misconception, especially about NXT performers, is that we’re millionaires,” Kelly said. “A lot of our fans, for some reason, think that if you work in WWE and you’re under that umbrella, you’re a millionaire. You live in a mansion, you’re driving a Benz, you’ve got it made. That’s not the case. In NXT, there are contracts as low as thirty thousand a year, and they do not go as high as you think.”

Those comments reportedly caused frustration within WWE, and Bryan Alvarez addressed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio. Alvarez pushed back on the numbers Kelly mentioned while providing further insight into the different contract tiers.

“She mentioned that people made as little as thirty thousand and, man, people in WWE were not happy with that interview, because nobody is making thirty thousand in NXT,” Alvarez said. “The NXT deals start at seventy five thousand. So if you are on television wrestling on NXT television as a contracted performer, you are making at minimum seventy five thousand. Now, if you are a Jordynne Grace or a Ricky Saints or whoever, you are obviously going to be making more than that. Nobody is making thirty thousand, but at the same time, the WWE ID talent, nobody is making close to thirty thousand. They are making significantly less because essentially the contracts are that we have the right to match any offer.”

Kelly’s comments also arrive at a time when several former stars are speaking openly about finances. Ridge Holland recently revealed he received a foreclosure notice shortly before learning his contract would not be renewed. Others, including Karrion Kross and Scarlett, have stated that life after WWE has become more lucrative.

As the conversation around developmental pay continues, NXT is focused on its final major show of the year. NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday December 6 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, featuring the Iron Survivor Challenge matches.

