Chris Jericho’s Future Addressed By AEW CEO Tony Khan

AEW CEO Tony Khan has offered fresh insight into the situation surrounding Chris Jericho, providing reassurance about the veteran’s place in the company while choosing not to reveal specifics about his current contract. Jericho has not appeared on AEW programming since April 2025, sparking widespread discussion about his future.

Khan spoke about Jericho’s status and made it clear that certain details are being kept internal for the time being. He acknowledged that scheduling has played a role in Jericho’s recent absence, saying it was a matter of “working out the dates.” When pressed about whether Jericho’s deal is nearing its end, Khan opted to remain discreet but welcomed the conversation, explaining that he wanted to maintain positive and open dialogue on the topic. He reiterated his desire to see Jericho return to AEW.

During the discussion, Khan highlighted how deeply Jericho is woven into AEW’s identity. He reflected on Jericho’s history with the company since its inception and made a point of expressing personal appreciation for him. Khan described Jericho as central to AEW’s launch and praised both his contributions and the impact he continues to have. He noted that although Jericho has been away from television for a period, he remains part of the company and would always be welcomed back with open arms.

Jericho’s current multi-year agreement, signed in 2022, is scheduled to run through the end of 2025. His time away has fueled speculation regarding his next career move, including talk of a possible WWE comeback once his AEW contract expires.

