WWE Monday Night Raw Results - November 17, 2025

On tonight's RAW, John Cena makes his final Monday Night RAW appearance, two Last Time is Now Tournament matches with Gunther and Je'Von Evans battling it out and Solo Sikoa takes on a mystery opponent, Stephanie Vaquer discusses being attacked by Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch puts her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri and more!

8/7 C.



Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre, Solo Sikoa & Talla Tonga, and Gunther are shown arriving to the arena.

We cut to a recap of John Cena winning the Intercontinental Championship off of Dominik Mysterio.

Back to RAW, John Cena makes his way out to the ring. Cena says that New York City can break or make a career and at the end of his wrestling career he is in a sold out arena... The Champ is here. Cena talks about how this is last time as a pro-wrestler in MSG and that this is his last RAW. Dominik Mysterio interrupts Cena and comes out to the ring. Mysterio says Cena has been handed everything including his Intercontinental Title match last week and says he has had to fight for everything he's had so he wants a rematch. Cena says he's not going to back down on his last RAW and asks NYC what they think. Cena tells Mysterio he's ready to go and Mysterio says "no". He tells Cena that last time they did it his way, and now they'll do it his way. Mysterio tells Cena that they'll battle at Survivor Series and Cena accepts, but there's a problem because he's promised NYC he'll have a match on his last RAW and tells Mysterio they should battle tonight but not for the IC Title. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh come out and they all beat down John Cena. Sheamus runs down to save Cena. Sheamus is beaten up and Rey Mysterio then comes out and beats up Balor, McDonagh and Mysterio. Cena challenges them to a six man tag match.

Match 1: John Cena, Sheamus & Rey Mysterio -vs- The Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh & Finn Balor

Coming back from a commercial break, Sheamus is beating Dom in the ring. Sheamus swings Dom around with an airplane spin. McDonagh pulls down the top rope and Sheamus falls to the outside. McDonagh is tagged in and he attacks Sheamus outside the ring. Back in the ring, Balor is tagged in and Sheamus is beaten on, in the corner. Sheamus is kicked several times and then is choked out on the ropes. McDonagh is tagged back in and he punches Sheamus. Sheamus fights back but McDonagh shoulders him in the corner. Balor is tagged back in and Dom is as well, and they take turns with Senton's on Sheamus. Sheamus is covered and he kicks out. McDonagh is tagged in and he jumps over the ropes onto Sheamus and covers for two. Sheamus punches McDonagh and McDonagh tags in Balor. Sheamus' clotheslines both McDonagh and Balor. Rey is tagged in and he takes out Balor and McDonagh. Rey double teamed McDonagh and Balor. Rey goes for 6-1-9 and Dom trips Rey. Rey kicks Dom and Balor throws outside the ring and we get a commercial break.

We come back to the show, Balor has Rey in a headlock. Balor takes down Rey with a Slingblade and Balor covers Rey who kicks out. Rey kicks McDonagh and Mysterio on the apron and kicks Balor. McDonagh is tagged in and Rey tosses Balor into McDonagh and McDonagh gets nutted on the ropes. Cena is tagged in and he flattens McDonagh and then hits The Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena goes for the AA and McDonagh counters. Chaos breaks out and all the men take each other out. McDonagh his a moonsault on Cena, Balor hits the Coup De Grace, and Dom hits a Frog Splash and Cena is covered. Rey and Sheamus break the pin. Dom and Rey are the legal men now and Rey goes for a 6-1-9 on Dom but McDonagh and Balor save him. Cena, Rey and Sheamus hit 10 beats on McDonagh, Balor and Rey. Sheamus, Rey and Cena all hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Dom then hits a 6-1-9 on Balor and McDonagh. McDonagh is hit with the AA and is pinned.

Winners: John Cena, Rey Mysterio & Sheamus

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis talk backstage. They discuss McIntyre and how he should be suspended. Paul Heyman comes in and apologizes but says he didn't break any rules. Heyman says if they're upset about his fourth pick, wait till they see what he has in store for them next and gives them a contract and leaves.

Stephanie Vaquer walks backstage and we cut to a commercial break.

Jackie Redmond is in the ring and takes us back to last week where Nikki Bella attacked Stephanie Vaquer after her match. Redmond invites Vaquer out to the ring. Vaquer comes out and gets attacked by Nikki Bella. Bella says she's back to taking over the division and thanks Vaquer for reminding her who she is. Bella says she's changed the entire industry and demands that respect. She leaves and Vaquer stays on the ground laid out.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria walk backstage and come across Asuka and Kairi Sane. Asuka asks Bayley to join her War Games team. Bayley laughs in their face and says no. Valkyria is happy with Bayley's decision, but Bayley seems conflicted.

Match 2 - First Round Last Time is Now Tournament Match: Solo Sikoa w/Talla Tonga -vs- Dolph Ziggler

Sikoa goes for Ziggler off the bell, Ziggler gets Sikoa in the corner. Sikoa comes out and flattens Ziggler. Ziggler kicks Sikoa and hits a neckbreaker. Ziggler hits an elbow and locks Sikoa in a submission but Sikoa gets to the ropes and rolls out of the ring. Ziggler jumps out to Sikoa and then slams him into the announce desk. Back in the ring, Ziggler comes off the top rope and hits an elbow on Sikoa in the ring. Sikoa kicks out immediately and we get a commercial.

Back the match, Sikoa hits Ziggler with some running hip attacks. Ziggler gets to his feet and punches Sikoa. Sikoa takes down Ziggler and covers him for a near fall. Sikoa hits a Samoan Drop and covers again and Ziggler kicks out. Sikoa goes for another hip attack but Ziggler gets out of the way. Ziggler kicks Sikoa and hits a spike DDT on Sikoa and then hits Blond Ambition but Sikoa kicks out at two. Sikoa hits Spinning Solo and covers Ziggler for a two count. Sikoa goes for the Samoan Spike and Ziggler counters and rolls up Sikoa for a two count. Ziggler hits ZigZag and gets a near fall. Ziggler goes for a superkick and tries for a ZigZag but Sikoa stops it and nails Ziggler with a Samoan Spike and gets the win.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

We come back from a commercial break, and Alexa Bliss is in the ring. Bliss says Charlotte Flair has been ignoring her calls and texts so she's calling Flair out right now. She tells Flair she's aware that they lost the titles but they can win that back but winning back someone's trust is harder. She talks about Flair leaving last week and how she got beat up because Flair abandoned her. She tells Flair when she needed Flair, Flair wasn't there for her. Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax & Lash Legend come out to the ring. Asuka laughs at Bliss and Jax tells Bliss that she's a loser standing in the ring all alone. Jax says she understands why Flair left her high and dry in the ring and now she has no one to save her. The quartet circle the ring and surround Bliss. Rhea Ripley, and Iyo Sky run out to save Bliss. The three stand in the ring, as the other four surround them. All the women start battling in the ring. Legend and Jax beat up Bliss in the ring and Flair runs out with a Kendo Stick. Flair beats Legend and Jax with the stick in the ring, as Sane and Sky battle outside the ring, and Ripley and Asuka fight each other. Flair clears the ring and helps Bliss up. Ripley and Sky are in the ring as well and Sky hugs Ripley like Flair is hugging Bliss.

Match 3 - WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch(c) -vs- Maxxine Dupri

The bell rings, Dupri kicks Lynch and covers Lynch for a near fall. Dupri clotheslines Lynch and then climbs the ropes. Lynch slams Dupri off the top rope and then kicks Dupri against the turnbuckle. Lynch hits a backbreaker and Dupri rolls out of the ring and we cut to a commercial.

Back to RAW, both women are laid out. Dupri hits some clotheslines and kicks Lynch down and covers for a two count. Dupri suplexes Lynch and hits a jumping leg drop and covers for a near fall. Lynch elbows Dupri and takes her down and covers for a two count. Dupri punches Lynch and gets her in the corner. Dupri punches Lynch in the corner and Lynch powerbombs Dupri for a near fall. Lynch goes for an arm bar but Dupri bridges out of it. Dupri goes for a pin but Lynch kicks out. Dupri gets Lynch in an ankle lock but Dupri breaks the hold to avoid being pinned. Lynch hits a manhandle slam and Dupri gets her foot on the ropes breaking the pin. Lynch gets into Jessica Carr's face and the ref gets pissed and tells Lynch to not touch her. Lynch then start punching out Dupri and sends her outside the ring. Lynch orders Carr to count Dupri out and Lynch then starts untying the turnbuckle. AJ Lee comes out to the ring and distracts Lynch. Dupri hits a crossbody and covers Lynch for the win.

Winner and NEW WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion: Maxxine Dupri

Lee and Dupri celebrate as they leave the ring as Lynch throws a tantrum in and around the ring.

Match 4 - First Round Last Time is Now Tournament Match: Gunther -vs- Je'Von Evans

Evans kicks Gunther and Gunther goes for Evans' arm and gets Evans on the mat. Evans flips around and kicks Gunther. Gunther picks up Evans and places him on the apron and pets his head. Evans kicks and punches Gunther who then throws Evans in the corner and chops him. Gunther kicks down Evans and we cut to a break.

Back to the match, Gunther kicks Evans in the corner and puts Evans in an abdominal stretch. Evans reverses the stretch and gets Gunther in the same move. Gunther slams down Evans and Evans comes back with chops on Evans. Evans drop kicks Gunther and goes for another but Gunther catches Evans and gets him in a Boston Crab. Gunther hits a backbreaker on Evans. Gunther beats Evans down and Evans punches Gunther. Evans superkicks Gunther and goes for a rope assisted headscissors. Gunther counters but Evans rolls him up for a near fall. Gunther hits a sleeperhold and Evans bounces out of it and kicks Gunter with an enzuigiri sending Gunther out of the ring. Evans jumps out to Gunther and Gunther catches him and slams him into the apron and we cut to another break.

We're back, both Evans and Gunther are laid out on the mat. Evans punches Gunther. They trade kicks and punches. Evans counters a suplex into a cutter and Gunther rolls out of the ring. Evans jumps out onto Gunther and takes him out. Back in the ring, Evans hits a top rope crossbody and then climbs the opposite turnbuckle and jumps onto Gunther with a Frog Splash and covers him for a near fall. Evans goes for a springboard cutter but Gunther dodges it. Gunther powerbombs Evans and Evans kicks out. Gunther elbows Evans and then gets Evans in a sleeper hold. Evans tries to break the hold but Gunther locks it back in and Evans taps out.

Winner by Submission: Gunther

Jackie Redmond talks to AJ Lee and Maxxine Dupri. She asks Dupri how she's feeling after winning the Intercontinental Championship. Dupri credits Lee and Lee tells her it was all her. Akira Tozawa and Otis come in and take Dupri away to celebrate. Redmond ask Lee if she's sticking around and Lee tells her she doesn't. As Lee is about to leave, Rhea Ripley comes in and asks Lee if she has a second to chat, and Lee says yes. Ripley puts her arm around Lee and they leave.

Paul Heyman comes out with Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker. Heyman says he has walked many teams to War Games and with him is the greatest assembly of talent that's ever been together for The War Games. CM Punk's music hits and Punk comes out.

Match 5: Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul w/Paul Heyman -vs- Jimmy & Jey Uso, CM Punk & Cody Rhodes

All hell breaks loose when all the men are in the ring. Paul and Punk battle in the ring, McIntyre & Rhodes, Jimmy and Reed, Jey and Breakker all fight outside the ring. Punk drops Paul with a GTS and Brock Lesnar's music hits and he makes his way out to the ring stopping Punk in his tracks while beating up Punk. Lesnar gets in the ring and Punk goes after him. Lesnar suplexes Punk and kicks him out of the ring. Punk gets in the ring and starts punching Rhodes and suplexes Rhodes and kicks him out of the ring. Roman Reigns' music hits and Reigns makes his way out to the ring. Reigns and Lesnar lock eyes the whole way and Reigns gets in the ring. Reigns connects with a Superman Punch and Lesnar is knocked out of the ring. Officials run out to stop Reigns. Reed runs in the ring and takes out Reigns and then beats up the security. Reed goes for a Tsunami and Reigns gets up and Superman punches Reed off the top rope. Reigns leaves the ring and goes for Paul, NYPD shows up and they break them up. Punk chokes Paul with a kendo stick and Reigns runs to the other end and spears Reed through the barricades and we get the end credits.