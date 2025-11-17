MVP Says He First Proposed Idea Behind New Japan World

MVP has offered a bold reflection on his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling, sharing that he put forward the idea that would eventually evolve into the company’s global streaming platform. Speaking on his Marking Out with MVP podcast, he recalled a meeting years ago where he urged NJPW officials to think bigger when it came to their international reach.

He explained that during a discussion with President Sugabayashi, Jado, Red Shoes, and Tiger Hattori, he laid out how much potential revenue was being overlooked by not providing English language access to NJPW’s content. MVP told them plainly that fans in the United States, England and Australia wanted easier ways to follow the promotion and buy its merchandise.

MVP went on to outline the exact proposal he pitched at the time. He suggested creating an English focused online platform with selected weekly matches, complete with commentary aimed at fans outside Japan. He even offered to help organise English speaking commentators and pushed the message on social media to show NJPW leadership how strong the demand already was.

He closed his comments by stating that the concept which later became NJPW World originally began with the ideas he shared during that meeting, noting that the conversation predated the streaming service becoming a reality.