WWE Celebrates Five Wins At 2025 Clio Entertainment Awards

WWE earned major recognition at the 2025 Clio Entertainment Awards, celebrating a strong year of creative projects across multiple platforms. The company collected five awards in total, highlighting everything from brand partnerships to standout trailer work.

A collaboration between Netflix and Ikea for WWE Home secured the gold award in the Television and Streaming Student category. The WWE 2K25 live action launch trailer followed with a silver award in the Audio Visual Trailer category. Netflix’s campaign featuring WWE and TurboTax added to the list with a silver award in the Audio Visual Brand Promo category and a bronze award in the Partnerships and Collaborations category.

WWE’s Step Into The Ring trailer also received acclaim, earning a silver award in the Audio Visual Special Shoot Spot category. The combined success reflects the company’s continued push into innovative creative projects that reach audiences in new ways.

Fans can explore the complete list of Clio Entertainment Award winners for 2025 on the event’s official site.

