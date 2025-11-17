Ric Flair Explains Early Exit From AEW Blood And Guts

Ric Flair was expected to be part of AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts in Greensboro, North Carolina, but his absence during the broadcast left many viewers confused. While Ricky The Dragon Steamboat appeared in a featured segment with FTR and Stokely Hathaway, Flair’s involvement happened only before the show went live, with a brief off-air moment for the fans in the building.

Flair later addressed the situation on social media, sharing that he had been dealing with a rotator cuff injury and was unable to remain at the event. He expressed regret for leaving early and made it clear that the decision was not something he took lightly.

He issued a message to fans and AEW President Tony Khan, explaining that he appreciated the invitation and enjoyed reconnecting with talent backstage. Flair added that he hopes to return once his shoulder is healed, stressing that disappointing fans is never his intention.

“I Want To Apologize To Everyone For Having To Leave The @AEW Show Early Last Wednesday Due To My Rotator Cuff Injury. I Appreciate @TonyKhan Giving Me The Opportunity To Be On The Show. It Was Nice Catching Up With All The Great Talent And Ricky Steamboat. I Look Forward To Being Invited Again. After I Have My Shoulder Healed Up, I Will Be Back Up And Running. I Just Want You All To Know That I Would Never Disappoint You Intentionally.”