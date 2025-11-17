×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Ric Flair Explains Early Exit From AEW Blood And Guts

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 17, 2025
Ric Flair Explains Early Exit From AEW Blood And Guts

Ric Flair was expected to be part of AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts in Greensboro, North Carolina, but his absence during the broadcast left many viewers confused. While Ricky The Dragon Steamboat appeared in a featured segment with FTR and Stokely Hathaway, Flair’s involvement happened only before the show went live, with a brief off-air moment for the fans in the building.

Flair later addressed the situation on social media, sharing that he had been dealing with a rotator cuff injury and was unable to remain at the event. He expressed regret for leaving early and made it clear that the decision was not something he took lightly.

He issued a message to fans and AEW President Tony Khan, explaining that he appreciated the invitation and enjoyed reconnecting with talent backstage. Flair added that he hopes to return once his shoulder is healed, stressing that disappointing fans is never his intention.

“I Want To Apologize To Everyone For Having To Leave The @AEW Show Early Last Wednesday Due To My Rotator Cuff Injury. I Appreciate @TonyKhan Giving Me The Opportunity To Be On The Show. It Was Nice Catching Up With All The Great Talent And Ricky Steamboat. I Look Forward To Being Invited Again. After I Have My Shoulder Healed Up, I Will Be Back Up And Running. I Just Want You All To Know That I Would Never Disappoint You Intentionally.”

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

WWE Monday Night RAW

November 17, 2025 at

New York City, New York, USA

Hashtag: #raw

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy