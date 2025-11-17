John Cena Retro 8 Bit T Shirt Returns To WWEShop

WWE has revived a classic look with the return of John Cena’s popular 8 bit Nintendo style t shirt on WWEShop. The design brings back a full dose of nostalgia, presenting the 17 time world champion in bold pixel art that immediately stands out.

The John Cena Retro 8 Bit Boxy T Shirt showcases a vibrant 8 bit graphic based on the Cenation leader’s signature “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect” message. Made from 100 percent cotton, it has a relaxed boxy fit that feels comfortable for everyday wear or a packed WWE crowd. The shirt also includes a tagless collar and interior taping for an easy all day feel.

Its comeback arrives at a key moment in Cena’s retirement tour, adding extra appeal for collectors and longtime supporters. The design also lines up with Cena’s confirmed interest in creative shirt styles that connect with fans.

Blending classic gaming with wrestling nostalgia, the shirt speaks to every generation that has followed Cena’s two decades of impact in WWE.



