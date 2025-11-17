Wrestling Photographer George Tahinos Dies After Cardiac Incident

George Tahinos, a respected figure behind the camera in the wrestling world for decades, has passed away. His family shared the news on Sunday, noting that he died following what they described as a fatal cardiac incident. Their message reflected the deep grief felt by those closest to him and offered a glimpse into the life he built both personally and professionally.

Tahinos grew up in Wayne, New Jersey, graduating from Wayne Valley High School in 1980. His early interest in collecting sports memorabilia and his natural eye for photography soon led him into a career that became closely tied to the professional wrestling scene. Over the years he captured moments from WWE, WCW, ECW, and many other promotions, building a portfolio that became instantly recognisable to fans across eras. Outside of wrestling photography, he was devoted to following the New Jersey Devils and spent time perfecting his bowling skills at the Hollywood Bowl in Oakland, where he also served as league treasurer.

His work remained in high demand through to recent years, contributing regularly to projects such as Paul Heyman’s Heyman Hustle and Slam Wrestling. Colleagues and admirers across the industry have been sharing memories and tributes, expressing how impactful his talent truly was.

“Really saddened to hear about the passing of George Tahinos,” Gabe Sapolsky wrote. “Used so many of his pics in ECW programs. If you’ve seen anything with wrestling pictures since the 90s, you’ve seen George’s work. The best. Deepest condolences to his friends and family.”

Pro Wrestling Illustrated reflected on his legacy as well, stating, “George Tahinos was a talented photographer with a keen eye and a great work ethic. We were always delighted to include his pictures in our magazines, and we will, above all, miss seeing him at shows all across the tri state area. Rest well, friend.”



Everyone at WrestlingNewsSource extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of George Tahinos during this difficult time.

