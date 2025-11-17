Torrie Wilson Celebrates Becoming A Mother For The First Time

Torrie Wilson has shared joyful news with fans, revealing that she has become a mother for the first time through surrogacy. The WWE Hall of Famer opened up about the experience on social media, expressing how deeply meaningful the moment is for her and how it arrived at exactly the right time in her life.

She confirmed that her daughter, Poppi Wilson Tupper, was born a few months ago and credited the surrogate who made the journey possible. Wilson described the mix of gratitude and emotion she felt while reflecting on her long path to motherhood.

“Poppi Wilson Tupper was born via our angel surrogate a few months ago,” she wrote. “I wasn’t sure if ‘Mommy’ was going to be in the cards for me. As I write this, I’m filled with emotion & gratitude. I feel like I slid onto the subway train just as the doors were closing. Thank you for making my dream come true,” tagging her husband Justin Tupper.

The announcement brought warm messages from fellow wrestlers, with Mickie James and Carmella among those celebrating her news.

Wilson’s legacy in WWE stretches back to her arrival in 2001 following the closure of WCW. She worked with several notable names such as Stacy Keibler, Sable, and Dawn Marie, and also managed Tajiri and Carlito during her run. She stepped away from full time wrestling in 2008 but has made several appearances since, including competing in the 2021 Royal Rumble. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

