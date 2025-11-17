×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Torrie Wilson Celebrates Becoming A Mother For The First Time

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 17, 2025
Torrie Wilson Celebrates Becoming A Mother For The First Time

Torrie Wilson has shared joyful news with fans, revealing that she has become a mother for the first time through surrogacy. The WWE Hall of Famer opened up about the experience on social media, expressing how deeply meaningful the moment is for her and how it arrived at exactly the right time in her life.

She confirmed that her daughter, Poppi Wilson Tupper, was born a few months ago and credited the surrogate who made the journey possible. Wilson described the mix of gratitude and emotion she felt while reflecting on her long path to motherhood.

“Poppi Wilson Tupper was born via our angel surrogate a few months ago,” she wrote. “I wasn’t sure if ‘Mommy’ was going to be in the cards for me. As I write this, I’m filled with emotion & gratitude. I feel like I slid onto the subway train just as the doors were closing. Thank you for making my dream come true,” tagging her husband Justin Tupper.

The announcement brought warm messages from fellow wrestlers, with Mickie James and Carmella among those celebrating her news.

Wilson’s legacy in WWE stretches back to her arrival in 2001 following the closure of WCW. She worked with several notable names such as Stacy Keibler, Sable, and Dawn Marie, and also managed Tajiri and Carlito during her run. She stepped away from full time wrestling in 2008 but has made several appearances since, including competing in the 2021 Royal Rumble. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Torrie Wilson (@torriewilson)

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

WWE Monday Night RAW

November 17, 2025 at

New York City, New York, USA

Hashtag: #raw

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy