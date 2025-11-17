AEW Returns To Esports Stadium Arlington For New Collision Residency

AEW is preparing for a busy start to the new year as the company returns to the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas for an extended run of events.

Four editions of AEW Collision are scheduled to take place at the venue on January 3, 10, 24, and 31. This marks AEW’s second residency inside the Esports Stadium, which previously hosted a series of AEW and ROH shows during the summer build toward All In at Globe Life Field.

Tony Khan expressed his enthusiasm for bringing the company back to the Metroplex and reflected on the energy of Dallas area fans. “I wish we’d been back even sooner,” Khan told the Dallas News. “I love being around Dallas. To do these shows and have ‘Collision’ events back at the Esports Stadium again, it’s fantastic for us. That’s always a great place for AEW, and in particular, we’ve had some of our best events there. I can’t wait to go back.”

Khan recalled the atmosphere of ROH Supercard of Honor that took place at the stadium on July 11. “It feels like it was just yesterday, but it’s really been a long time,” he said. “The main event is still a match people talk about to this day with Bandido and (Konosuke) Takeshita. Certainly the Metroplex, the fans deliver over and over. So, that is why I am really glad to bring AEW back. We are going to have a bunch of great shows.”

Once the Arlington residency concludes, AEW will shift focus to its trip to Australia in mid February 2026 for Grand Slam Australia and a live event the following evening.

AEW has also confirmed a residency at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom, a venue that hosted Dynamite on 34th Street and Christmas Collision during last year’s holiday season.