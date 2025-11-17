AEW Returning To Hammerstein Ballroom For Holiday Tapings

AEW is preparing to bring its holiday festivities back to New York City as the company gets ready for another visit to the Hammerstein Ballroom. The venue will host two nights of action on Saturday December 20 and Sunday December 21, giving fans in the city another chance to experience AEW during one of the busiest times of the year.

The first night will feature a special Dynamite taping titled Dynamite on 34th Street, followed by a Christmas Collision taping the next evening. AEW has not confirmed when either show will air. If the schedule remains the same, Dynamite would be shown on Christmas Eve, while Collision could potentially be moved to Christmas night depending on programming decisions that week. With WBD traditionally running its annual twenty four hour marathon of A Christmas Story on Christmas Eve, the placement of AEW’s holiday broadcasts may shift.

The Hammerstein Ballroom carries a long legacy in professional wrestling and has hosted countless memorable events. AEW first ran the venue in December 2024 with shows that featured important matchups in the Continental Classic tournament. With Worlds End coming up on December 27, it appears the Hammerstein tapings will once again play a part in setting the stage for the tournament’s conclusion.

Tickets for both Hammerstein events will be available to the general public next Monday, November 24. AEW’s promotional artwork for the shows highlights Kris Statlander, Mercedes Mone, Darby Allin, Ricochet, and Willow Nightingale.