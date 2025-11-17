AEW Returning To Hammerstein Ballroom For Holiday Tapings

AEW is preparing to bring its holiday festivities back to New York City as the company gets ready for another visit to the Hammerstein Ballroom. The venue will host two nights of action on Saturday December 20 and Sunday December 21, giving fans in the city another chance to experience AEW during one of the busiest times of the year.
The first night will feature a special Dynamite taping titled Dynamite on 34th Street, followed by a Christmas Collision taping the next evening. AEW has not confirmed when either show will air. If the schedule remains the same, Dynamite would be shown on Christmas Eve, while Collision could potentially be moved to Christmas night depending on programming decisions that week. With WBD traditionally running its annual twenty four hour marathon of A Christmas Story on Christmas Eve, the placement of AEW’s holiday broadcasts may shift.
The Hammerstein Ballroom carries a long legacy in professional wrestling and has hosted countless memorable events. AEW first ran the venue in December 2024 with shows that featured important matchups in the Continental Classic tournament. With Worlds End coming up on December 27, it appears the Hammerstein tapings will once again play a part in setting the stage for the tournament’s conclusion.
Tickets for both Hammerstein events will be available to the general public next Monday, November 24. AEW’s promotional artwork for the shows highlights Kris Statlander, Mercedes Mone, Darby Allin, Ricochet, and Willow Nightingale.
🎄 THIS DECEMBER! AEW returns to the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom @ManhattanCenter in New York City, for an epic Holiday Celebration!, All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2025
• #AEWDynamite on 34th St - Sat, Dec 20
• Christmas #AEWCollision - Sun, Dec 21
Early Access Premium Seating starts tomorrow; tickets on sale… pic.twitter.com/tHHbnqIoep
WWE Monday Night RAW
November 17, 2025 at
New York City, New York, USA
Hashtag: #raw
New York City, New York
Nov. 17th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 18th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
USA
Nov. 20th 2025
Denver, Colorado
Nov. 21st 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Nov. 22nd 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Nov. 22nd 2025