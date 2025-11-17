John Cena Says His Farewell Tour Is About Future WWE Talent

John Cena is making it clear that he does not want the spotlight to rest solely on him as he approaches the end of his WWE run. Speaking on ESPN’s First Take before his final Raw appearance tonight, Cena reflected on the importance of others earning their place and why he prefers not to choose his last opponent. He praised the structure of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament, noting that it creates the kind of opportunity that helped launch his own career.

“Everyone is like, ‘Who does John Cena want to face?’ And the way I got my start in WWE was through random opportunity. I got my first match because The Undertaker was sick, so I love the theory of opportunity. And I believe in the meritocracy of the WWE,” Cena said. “So I do not want to face anyone, I do not want to handpick anyone. I want people to have to get a chance to showcase their skills and earn the right for opportunity. So we are doing this with ‘The [Last] Time is Now’ tournament, where it is a bunch of the top superstars and some random entrants, even some against all odds opponents have a chance to see if they can make it to get a chance to see if they can retire John Cena, which is a really special thing.”

Cena’s farewell schedule includes tonight’s Raw at Madison Square Garden, Survivor Series on November 29, and Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13. He revealed that he suggested bringing NXT talent into the SNME undercard, wanting the event to serve as a platform for rising stars. He added that he intends for his retirement night to spotlight those who are working toward their big break.

“And on the actual retirement night, December 13 in Washington D C, it is not just a show about me,” Cena said. “I am using the time that eyeballs are on the show to give some of the NXT Superstars a showcase. I basically want this tour to be about opportunity for the future and paving the way for the future, because that is what the class before me did for me.”

Gunther enters tonight’s first round of the tournament against Je’Von Evans, while Solo Sikoa faces a mystery opponent. Cena will also appear live to open the show. The announced card includes:

- Intercontinental Champion John Cena kicks off the show and will be in action

- Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch defends against Maxxine Dupri

- The Last Time Is Now tournament first round

Solo Sikoa vs mystery opponent

- The Last Time Is Now tournament first round

Gunther vs Je’Von Evans

- Nikki Bella explains her actions from last week

