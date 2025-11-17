SPOILER: Former WWE Star Set To Be Revealed As Solo Sikoa Opponent On Monday Night Raw

Tonight’s Monday Night Raw from Madison Square Garden is shaping up to deliver another major moment in the “Last Time Is Now” tournament, and one of the most talked about matches appears to have a familiar name attached to it. The bout between Solo Sikoa and a mystery opponent has generated plenty of speculation, and new details suggest a notable return may be on the horizon.

Information shared within WWE earlier today pointed toward former WWE star Dolph Ziggler, now competing as Nic Nemeth, being lined up for the surprise spot opposite Solo Sikoa. Internal preparations were said to have been made for Nemeth to appear, hinting strongly at the company’s intention for him to step back into the Raw spotlight.

A return of this magnitude would carry weight. Ziggler spent more than 15 years in WWE, building a career filled with championships and standout performances. Since leaving the company in September 2023, he has reinvented himself as Nic Nemeth and captured attention across the industry, including a run with the TNA World Championship.

Although plans can shift at any moment before the show begins, the groundwork for Nemeth to be revealed as Solo Sikoa’s opponent was in place earlier today. This follows a recent trend of high profile surprise returns, coming just days after Zack Ryder appeared unannounced on SmackDown as the mystery challenger for LA Knight.



