×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Another Top Star Seen Backstage At WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 17, 2025
Another Top Star Seen Backstage At WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden is shaping up to be even more eventful than expected as another major name has been spotted in the arena. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is backstage, marking his first appearance around the red brand since his storyline suspension removed him from television.

McIntyre joins a growing list of notable names believed to be in the building for the show. Roman Reigns, AJ Lee, and Liv Morgan are also expected to be present, creating plenty of speculation about potential surprises. Their involvement on the broadcast has not been confirmed, but their attendance fuels anticipation around what could unfold. Morgan continues to recover from shoulder surgery that sidelined her in June. Reigns last appeared during the Crown Jewel event, while Lee has been absent since her match at Wrestlepalooza.

Madison Square Garden often plays host to significant WWE moments, and tonight’s episode already carries historic importance with John Cena making his final Raw appearance as part of his farewell tour. The tournament to determine his last opponent will progress further as GUNTHER returns to compete against JeVon Evans and Solo Sikoa prepares for a showdown with a mystery challenger.

Becky Lynch will put her Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line against Maxxine Dupri, and Nikki Bella is set to address her recent attack on Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

WWE Monday Night RAW

November 17, 2025 at

New York City, New York, USA

Hashtag: #raw

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy