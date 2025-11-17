Another Top Star Seen Backstage At WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden is shaping up to be even more eventful than expected as another major name has been spotted in the arena. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is backstage, marking his first appearance around the red brand since his storyline suspension removed him from television.

McIntyre joins a growing list of notable names believed to be in the building for the show. Roman Reigns, AJ Lee, and Liv Morgan are also expected to be present, creating plenty of speculation about potential surprises. Their involvement on the broadcast has not been confirmed, but their attendance fuels anticipation around what could unfold. Morgan continues to recover from shoulder surgery that sidelined her in June. Reigns last appeared during the Crown Jewel event, while Lee has been absent since her match at Wrestlepalooza.

Madison Square Garden often plays host to significant WWE moments, and tonight’s episode already carries historic importance with John Cena making his final Raw appearance as part of his farewell tour. The tournament to determine his last opponent will progress further as GUNTHER returns to compete against JeVon Evans and Solo Sikoa prepares for a showdown with a mystery challenger.

Becky Lynch will put her Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line against Maxxine Dupri, and Nikki Bella is set to address her recent attack on Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

