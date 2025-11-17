Report Big Names Expected To Be At Tonight's WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about episodes of the year, and all signs point to even more surprises waiting behind the curtain at Madison Square Garden. With John Cena set for his final appearance on the red brand, anticipation around the show is already intense, but the backstage scene appears to be even busier than expected.

Information circulating ahead of the broadcast suggests that Roman Reigns, AJ Lee, and Liv Morgan are expected to be backstage at MSG. Their involvement on camera is not confirmed, but their presence alone raises speculation, especially with each star currently in a different phase of their WWE journey.

Liv Morgan continues her recovery following shoulder surgery in June. Roman Reigns has been away from television since competing at Crown Jewel. AJ Lee has been absent since wrestling at Wrestlepalooza. Whether they appear on screen or not, the idea of these names being in the building adds a sense of unpredictability to a night already filled with high-stakes matches.

The “Last Time is Now” tournament to determine John Cena’s final opponent continues tonight, including GUNTHER taking on Je’Von Evans and Solo Sikoa meeting a mystery opponent. After Zack Ryder’s surprise return on SmackDown in a similar tournament bout, fans are understandably expecting more unexpected moments.

The card also includes Becky Lynch defending the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri. In addition, Nikki Bella will address her attack on Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer from last week, a moment that immediately stirred up conversation across the wrestling world.

With major storylines unfolding and high-profile names reportedly in the arena, tonight’s Raw has the potential to deliver the kind of landmark moments Madison Square Garden is known for.

