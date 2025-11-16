×
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 16, 2025
Black John Cena And John Cena Share Long Awaited Photo

A long running meme finally paid off when Brendan Cobbina, known across social media as the “Black John Cena,” came face to face with the real John Cena during a WWE meet and greet.

Cobbina first gained massive attention in 2021 when fans noticed how closely he resembled the WWE icon, turning him into an online sensation. The nickname spread fast, the memes took off, and even R Truth joined in on the joke.

After years of hoping for a chance to meet Cena before he stepped away from the ring, Cobbina finally got his moment. He posted a photo of the two standing together, both smiling proudly, giving fans the matchup they had spent years rooting for.

The reaction online was immediate as fans celebrated the conclusion of a story that became part of wrestling internet culture. What began as a meme has turned into a feel good moment built on connection and timing as Cena’s retirement approaches.

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

