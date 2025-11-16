Black John Cena And John Cena Share Long Awaited Photo

A long running meme finally paid off when Brendan Cobbina, known across social media as the “Black John Cena,” came face to face with the real John Cena during a WWE meet and greet.

Cobbina first gained massive attention in 2021 when fans noticed how closely he resembled the WWE icon, turning him into an online sensation. The nickname spread fast, the memes took off, and even R Truth joined in on the joke.

After years of hoping for a chance to meet Cena before he stepped away from the ring, Cobbina finally got his moment. He posted a photo of the two standing together, both smiling proudly, giving fans the matchup they had spent years rooting for.

The reaction online was immediate as fans celebrated the conclusion of a story that became part of wrestling internet culture. What began as a meme has turned into a feel good moment built on connection and timing as Cena’s retirement approaches.

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.