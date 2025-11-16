Who Is Set To Open WWE Raw At Madison Square Garden?

WWE is gearing up for a standout edition of Monday Night RAW, and the night will begin with John Cena taking center stage. The announcement came through new footage released on November 16 that featured Adam Pearce reviewing the plans for the November 17 broadcast. During the rundown, Pearce confirmed that Cena will step into the arena at Madison Square Garden to start the show in front of a packed crowd. His retirement tour is moving closer to its conclusion, adding even more weight to his appearance.
The episode is shaping up to be one of the most eventful of the season with important bouts and tournament action scheduled throughout the night.
Confirmed for the November 17 edition of WWE RAW:
• John Cena opens the show live at MSG
• Becky Lynch vs Maxxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship
• Je Von Evans vs GUNTHER in a Last Time Is Now Tournament Semifinal
• Solo Sikoa vs Mystery Opponent in a Last Time Is Now Tournament Semifinal
🚨 RAW NEWS 🚨, WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2025
Don’t miss @JohnCena's final #WWERaw! We can't wait for TOMORROW night at @TheGarden 🔥
📺: MONDAY 8e/5p on @netflix pic.twitter.com/zAaoLTCwgH
Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.
New York City, New York
Nov. 17th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 18th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
USA
Nov. 20th 2025
Denver, Colorado
Nov. 21st 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Nov. 22nd 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Nov. 22nd 2025