Who Is Set To Open WWE Raw At Madison Square Garden?

WWE is gearing up for a standout edition of Monday Night RAW, and the night will begin with John Cena taking center stage. The announcement came through new footage released on November 16 that featured Adam Pearce reviewing the plans for the November 17 broadcast. During the rundown, Pearce confirmed that Cena will step into the arena at Madison Square Garden to start the show in front of a packed crowd. His retirement tour is moving closer to its conclusion, adding even more weight to his appearance.

The episode is shaping up to be one of the most eventful of the season with important bouts and tournament action scheduled throughout the night.

Confirmed for the November 17 edition of WWE RAW:

• John Cena opens the show live at MSG

• Becky Lynch vs Maxxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

• Je Von Evans vs GUNTHER in a Last Time Is Now Tournament Semifinal

• Solo Sikoa vs Mystery Opponent in a Last Time Is Now Tournament Semifinal

