Who Is Set To Open WWE Raw At Madison Square Garden?

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 16, 2025
WWE is gearing up for a standout edition of Monday Night RAW, and the night will begin with John Cena taking center stage. The announcement came through new footage released on November 16 that featured Adam Pearce reviewing the plans for the November 17 broadcast. During the rundown, Pearce confirmed that Cena will step into the arena at Madison Square Garden to start the show in front of a packed crowd. His retirement tour is moving closer to its conclusion, adding even more weight to his appearance.

The episode is shaping up to be one of the most eventful of the season with important bouts and tournament action scheduled throughout the night.

Confirmed for the November 17 edition of WWE RAW:

• John Cena opens the show live at MSG

• Becky Lynch vs Maxxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

• Je Von Evans vs GUNTHER in a Last Time Is Now Tournament Semifinal

• Solo Sikoa vs Mystery Opponent in a Last Time Is Now Tournament Semifinal

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

