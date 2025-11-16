AEW Star Rebel Reveals Pulmonary Lymphoma Diagnosis

AEW star Rebel has shared that she has been diagnosed with pulmonary lymphoma, bringing clarity to a long and difficult period of illness that began in May of 2024. Under her real name, Tanea Brooks, she explained that her symptoms were first believed to be pneumonia, but after a year without improvement she sought further evaluation at the Mayo Clinic. Doctors there determined that she had cancer in her lungs.

Rebel revealed the diagnosis in a personal social media message, stating, “After a year of not getting better, I decided to go to the Mayo Clinic and see if I could get treated by them and they found that it was not cryptococcal pneumonia this whole time and that it is primary pulmonary lymphoma, which is cancer in the lungs. And if there is a best case scenario then I have it so that is good.”

She added that the long struggle with her health has led to an additional challenge. “Tomorrow I start rehab because along this tumultuous journey I picked up a little disorder called functional neurological disorder and it has taken my ability to walk. I now walk with a walker and my ability to speak clearly, I do not know if you can tell, but it sounds like I bit my tongue.”

Rebel shared that she has also lost some function in her right hand. Her upcoming rehabilitation schedule will run from Monday through Friday from early morning until evening, a routine she described as similar to a full time job. Cancer treatment will not begin until she completes antibiotics for an ongoing infection.

Looking ahead, Rebel outlined the next medical steps. “And once that is finished, hopefully in December, I will go in for a third bronchoscopy to determine what kind of treatment are we having, chemo, radiation, immunology and then we will start there and then we will kick its ass, OK? So I am hoping that will start around the first of 2026.”

Her video message can be viewed below.