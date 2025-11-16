NWA Legend Bob Caudle Passes Away Peacefully Aged 95

Bob Caudle, remembered for generations as the trusted voice who welcomed audiences into the world of NWA Mid Atlantic Championship Wrestling, has passed away at the age of 95. His son Mike confirmed the news on November 16, 2025, noting that he died peacefully in his sleep.

Through a career that stretched across many eras of the industry, Caudle brought an unmistakable warmth and sincerity to his broadcasts. His steady delivery and genuine enthusiasm helped shape the viewing experience for countless fans who grew up hearing his calls each week. He became one of the most familiar figures in the territory, valued for his calm professionalism and commitment to presenting the sport with clarity and respect.

Mike Caudle reflected on what the role meant to his father, sharing the message, “Dad had an extraordinary love for professional wrestling and for his fans. He always cherished the connections he made through his work.” That appreciation was felt throughout the wrestling community, where colleagues and fans often cited his kindness and dedication.

Many are now remembering the influence Caudle had during a formative period of wrestling history. His work gave a voice to some of the sport’s most important moments and strengthened the bond between performers and viewers at home.

Bob Caudle Was A Great Friend, And Someone Who Helped Me Develop My Interview Skills. You Were A Great Man Bob, And You Will Be Remembered Forever As One Of The Greatest Announcers Of All Time. I Cherish All The Time That I Got To Spend With You. Rest In Peace My Dear Friend! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/TP4wxOu8yo , Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 16, 2025