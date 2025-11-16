Two New Matches Added To AEW Full Gear 2025

he upcoming AEW Full Gear card grew even larger after developments on the latest edition of Collision. The night opened with The Death Riders scoring an emphatic win, which set the stage for PAC to address the crowd. He spoke about the damage he inflicted on Darby Allin at Blood & Guts when he sent him crashing from a platform through a burning table. PAC used that moment to declare that he wanted Allin at Full Gear. Before the show was over, the match was confirmed for the event.

There was also movement on the pre show lineup. A high stakes four way bout has been added to the Tailgate Brawl special where four teams will battle for two hundred thousand dollars. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, the Bang Bang Gang, Bryan Keith and Big Bill, and The Outrunners all featured in short promo segments to hype the contest. Caster and Bowens made it clear that they planned to grab the money and then avoid working as a team again.

With these additions, the Full Gear lineup is now set with several championship matches and notable clashes scheduled for Saturday in Newark.

- AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page will put his title on the line against Samoa Joe inside a steel cage

- AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will defend her championship against Mercedes Mone



- AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido, Bandido and Brody King, will defend against FTR, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood



- TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher will defend against Mark Briscoe in a no DQ match where a loss places Briscoe in the Don Callis Family

Darby Allin will meet PAC



- A Casino Gauntlet match will determine the first AEW National Champion



- Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express, Jack Perry and Luchasaurus, will face The Young Bucks, Matt and Jackson, and Josh Alexander



Pre Show Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall will face RPG Vice, Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta

Pre Show for two hundred thousand dollars Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will face The Bang Bang Gang, Bryan Keith and Big Bill, and The Outrunners

